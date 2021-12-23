ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synthetic scaffold for pancreatic organoids

By Sohini Khan
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA synthetic matrix recapitulates fundamental biological interactions of pancreatic cancer to facilitate the culture of mouse and human pancreatic organoids. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) is a deadly disease where both cancer cells...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Ultrasound may help breach pancreatic cancer defenses

Pancreatic cancer, aside from being notoriously undetectable in its early stages, is also hard to eradicate after it's discovered. The tumors are like armed fortresses—nearly impregnable to cancer drugs and immunotherapies, and encased in a tangle of collagen fibers around their exteriors, says Tanya Khokhlova (coke-low-va), an associate professor of research in the gastroenterology division of the University of Washington School of Medicine.
asapland.com

Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms

Many people have learned about the pancreatic cancer symptoms that generally spread later. So it is essential to know the early signs or symptoms of pancreatic disease. Pancreatic Cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, and very few cases are diagnosed in its early stages. The pancreas is a gland...
EurekAlert

Salk scientists receive the 2021 ASPIRE award to study pancreatic cancer

LA JOLLA—(December 17, 2021) Professor Ronald Evans and Assistant Professor Dannielle Engle have been granted a 2021 ASPIRE (Accelerating Scientific Platforms and Innovative Research) award to study the cellular and molecular drivers of pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers with few effective treatment options. The $250,000 award, supported by the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, enables innovative approaches to solving impactful problems in cancer research. The 23 scientists chosen to lead 2021 ASPIRE projects represent disciplines across the spectrum of cancer research at top academic institutions worldwide.
Medical News Today

Acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas that develops quickly. The pancreas is a small organ that plays a crucial role in digestion. Some mild cases of acute pancreatitis resolve without treatment, but severe ones can have potentially fatal complications. The pancreas is a long, flat gland behind the stomach...
Nature.com

The MYEOV-MYC association promotes oncogenic miR-17/93-5p expression in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a highly lethal malignancy worldwide. As metastasis and malignant progression are primarily responsible for the poor clinical outcomes of PDAC, identifying key genes involved in these processes and the underlying molecular mechanisms of PDAC is vital. In this study, by analyzing TCGA PDAC data and matched GTEx data, we found that MYEOV expression is associated with poor survival in PDAC patients and higher in carcinoma tissues than in healthy tissues. Elevated levels of MYEOV led to enhanced cell proliferation, invasion and migration in vitro and in vivo. Transcriptome analysis results revealed that MYEOV mediates global alterations in gene expression profiles in PDAC cells. MiRNA-seq analysis showed that MYEOV regulates the expression levels of miR-17-5p and miR-93-5p, and its depletion resulted in reduced cell proliferation, invasion and migration, as observed in MYEOV-knockdown PDAC cells. These effects are likely due to the ability of MYEOV to regulate enrichment of the transcription factor MYC at the gene promoter regions of the two miRNAs. Furthermore, we identified a complex containing MYEOV and MYC in the nucleus, providing additional evidence for the association of MYEOV with MYC. Taken together, our results suggest that MYEOV promotes oncogenic miR-17/93-5p expression by associating with MYC, contributing to PDAC progression.
verywellhealth.com

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Causes

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is a rare but serious malabsorptive condition that occurs when the pancreas fails to produce important digestive enzymes. Without these enzymes, the body cannot properly digest food and absorb nutrients, particularly fat. EPI most often occurs in people who have conditions affecting the pancreas, such as...
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
Nature.com

Pembrolizumab for HER2 gastric cancer

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Adding an anti-PD-1 antibody to first-line chemotherapy has been shown to improve survival in patients with advanced-stage HER2"“ gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJ). Now, data from the ongoing phase III KEYNOTE-811 trial indicate that patients with HER2+ disease might also benefit from a similar strategy.
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
catster.com

Signs & Help for Pancreatitis

Many years ago, when I was doing my residency in small animal internal medicine, I had a conversation over lunch with one of the small animal surgery residents. I asked him how he was holding up during his grueling course of study “Well, I think I discovered the three rules to surviving this surgery residency,” he told me. “Eat when you can, sleep when you can and don’t mess with the pancreas.”
How One Woman With Crohn's Disease is Destigmatizing IBD Within the South Asian Community

Tell me about your own history with Crohn's. My father passed away when I was 8 from Crohn's that turned into colorectal cancer. That was hard because it launched my mom, sister, and me into poverty. At 22, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a misdiagnosis that turned out to be Crohn's. Since then, I've been through so much with inflammatory bowel disease [IBD]. In 2008, I had a massive flare-up, and within a six-month period I dropped to 85 pounds from 135 pounds and needed to have my colon removed. I've since had over 20 surgeries. Luckily I'm in remission now from a combination of surgeries and biologic drugs.
