SARS-CoV-2 infection in free-ranging white-tailed deer

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Giant fractures in the floating ice of Antarctica’s massive Thwaites Glacier — a fast-melting formation that has become an icon of climate change — could shatter part of the shelf within five years, research suggests. If that happens, in what had been considered a relatively stable part of Thwaites, the glacier could begin flowing much faster into the ocean, funnelling ice that had been resting on land into the sea, where it would contribute to sea-level rise.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO