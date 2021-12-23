ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

SARS-CoV-2 infection in free-ranging white-tailed deer

By Vanessa L. Hale
 5 days ago

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Humans have infected a wide range of animals...

