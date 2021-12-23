SARS-CoV-2 infection in free-ranging white-tailed deer

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) cases, started in December 2019, caused by novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), have spread across all the continents of the world making it a global emergency72. Infection due to SARS-COV-2 may cause a wide spectrum of symptoms, which may include mild upper respiratory tract infection and as severe as life-threatening sepsis. Microscopic examination of coronavirus reveals that it is enveloped, single-stranded RNA virus, anchored to host cell receptors via unique spikes (9 to 12 nm), giving it the appearance of solar corona. SARS-COV-2 is one of the three most notable corona viruses known for global spread of infection20,38. Bats are thought to be the natural host for SARS-CoV-2. Pangolins have also been considered a medium of infection30,64.
