Rams at Vikings Week 16 Preview: L.A. Can Lock in Playoff Spot With a Win

The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings both enter Week 16 riding 3-game win streaks. With both teams jockeying for position as it pertains to the NFC playoff seeding, this is a game that would enhance the Rams' chances to win the NFC West if they can come out with a win. While the division winner will likely come down to the final week of the regular season, a win would lock in the Rams to a playoff spot. As for the Vikings, they hold the No. 7 seed, meaning in order to stay playoff-bound as it sits here today, they must win as the Eagles and Saints are right on their heels.

Here are the top storylines leading into the Rams and Vikings Week 16 showdown:

1. How will the Rams respond after a shortened week of preparation?

It's been a hectic week and a half for the Rams surrounding the team with an intensive COVID-19 spread that they’ve been faced with. That said, the Rams have been able to win the last two weeks despite missing key players who've been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and were not activated prior to game-day. With the Rams' Week 15 game being postponed to Tuesday, that cuts into their preparations for how they'll gameplan for the Vikings in Week 16. With two days less than a typical week, the Rams will be tasked with condensing their normal procedures. Will they look prepared and ready to exploit Minnesota's weaknesses? Or will the play on the field definitely indicate they had less preparation? Only game-day will tell, but ultimately it will be a big test that will likely be a telling sign early in the first quarter on what kind of game the Rams might be in store for.

2. After leaning on Sony Michel the last three weeks, how will the Rams' rushing attack stack up against Minnesota?

Michel has handled the lead back duties the last three weeks, giving the Rams' running game a jolt. However, coach Sean McVay has reiterated that Darrell Henderson Jr. will still receive his responsibilities in the running game, insinuating that both rushers would have a defined role that features both running backs. However, Michel has come into the fold after initially being acquired for depth purposes and taken full advantage of the starting role he's consumed over the last three games. Michell has totaled over 115 total yards in two of the last three contests, causing reason to believe there may be a shift at running back. So will McVay continue to feed the hot hand in Michel, or go with a two-back approach by inserting Henderson back into the equation?

3. Is the defensive hot streak attainable to continue into Week 16?

Over the last three weeks, the Rams defense has allowed an average of 13.3 points per game. That comes in games against Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. So will the hot streak by the defense continue against Kirk Cousins? One key factor to keep the momentum going in an attempt to minimize the opposing offense will hinge on what the pass rush does upfront. The Rams' pass rush has come to life in the last two games, inflicting consistent pressure, which in theory has coincided with the play by the Rams' cornerbacks and safeties as passers have been forced to get the ball out in a quick manner. The trio of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd each recorded a sack in Week 15, and if they can continue their stout efforts, the defense's improving trajectory will likely continue.

Season Records: Rams (10-4), Vikings (7-7)

Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Vikings 38-31 in 2018.

Odds: Rams -3

Stat: Vikings lead series over Rams (27-17-2).

Keep An Eye On: How the Rams look to begin the game after coming off a shortened week. The first quarter could set a tone for the outcome of the contest.

Rams' Key To Victory: Remain committed to the same gameplan the Rams have used in the last three weeks, using a balanced approach of rushing attempts to passes.

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

