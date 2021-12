MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the Biden administration’s Head Start mandate for program employees to vaccinate against COVID, and for pre-school pupils to wear face masks, or risk all federal funding. Two of Alabama’s state agencies—the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education—would be affected by the mandate, as would all of Alabama’s Head Start teachers, staff, volunteers and students. The mandate requires all personnel to be “fully vaccinated” and wear masks at all times, while also requiring students ages two years and older to wear masks. The lawsuit brought...

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO