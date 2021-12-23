ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Drought meets SWEET

By Zhizhong Gong
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlants adapt to drought stress by reshaping their root architecture, a process in which abscisic acid signalling plays a key role. A recent study defines the mechanism by which abscisic acid signalling mediates sucrose transport from shoots to roots, thus modulating root growth under drought stress. Chen et al....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eco-friendly farmer hails wrapping fields in cover crop ‘blankets’ over winter

An eco-friendly Irish farmer who was recognised with a new sustainability award says he is reaping the environmental benefits of wrapping his fields in colourful “blankets” every winter.Eugene Ryan, 49, from Portlaoise is the third generation of his family to make barley used to brew Guinness He is one of a group of tillage farmers in Ireland who have adopted the use of cover crops in fields that would have previously laid bare during the winter months after the cash crops have been harvested for the year.The practice has been credited with reducing the farmers’ carbon footprint while improving...
AGRICULTURE
sjvsun.com

Water, drought, and the supply chain crisis

This holiday season, every family is paying close attention to a topic no one ever expected would be a debate around the dinner table: the supply chain crisis. But even as cargo ships line up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach delaying the delivery of glass wine bottles, and limits on steel production in China is driving up the price of canned cranberry sauce, we must also acknowledge the impact California’s unreliable water supply has had on the skyrocketing cost of food and the risk this poses to our nation’s food security.
COALINGA, CA
finegardening.com

How to Grow Sweet Cherries

Gardeners, when they plant a cherry tree, like to visualize fantastic things, like picking heaps of perfectly ripe, juicy, sweet fruit. If you’ve actually tried to grow a cherry tree, you know that its stores of torment can be bottomless: excessive growth, pollination problems, diseases that rot the fruit or kill the tree, and ravenous birds that always seem to eat the fruit a moment ahead of you. It’s all so familiar. But for the first time in my many years of growing sweet cherries—and I’ve grown them in Washington, California, Utah, Michigan, New Jersey, and Connecticut—I am downright enthusiastic about the home gardener’s chances of real success. The reason for my delight? A series of dwarfing rootstocks that keep trees small and manageable. Matched with grafts that don’t need a mate for pollination, the rootstock produces a nearly ideal tree for the garden. With proper care and the right techniques, you can make your cherry dream come true.
GARDENING
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Stress#Arabidopsis#Aba#The C Termini
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ABQJournal

Los Sembradores train new crop of NM farmers

Each year, apprentice farmers learn how to transform a Taos County plot into blooming fields of spinach, garlic, pumpkins, corn, chile and peas. The New Mexico Acequia Association is now seeking applicants for the nine-month farmer training program, called Los Sembradores, which means “the growers.”. Starting in February, four...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nature.com

Detection of persistent SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal fluid and upper respiratory tract specimens following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Prior studies have found detectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal specimens of participants with history of COVID-19. To assess the development of oral SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies among people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series, we developed a novel SARS-CoV-2 IgG enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to quantify the concentrations of oral and nasal mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels. We enrolled 52 participants who received the Moderna vaccine and 80 participants who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Oral mucosal specimens were self-collected by participants prior to or on the day of vaccination, and on days 5, 10, 15, and 20 following each vaccination dose and 30, 60, and 90Â days following the second vaccination dose. A subset of the cohort provided additional nasal mucosal specimens at every time point. All participants developed detectable oral mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies by 15Â days after the first vaccination dose. There were no significant differences in oral mucosal antibody concentrations once participants were fully vaccinated in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Oral or nasal mucosal antibody testing could be an inexpensive and less invasive alternative to serum antibody testing. Further research is needed to understand the duration of detectable oral or nasal mucosal antibodies and how antibody concentrations change with time.
SCIENCE
californiaagnet.com

Will Complacency Cost CA Walnut Farmers a Critical Tool?

California walnut farmers should add one more item on your list of things to do before the end of the year – vote in the referendum to determine if the California Walnut Board should be continued. Ballots are due December 31 and growers who produced walnuts in California from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nwillinoisnews.com

McCombie encourages farmers to enroll in Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program

State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Springfield) is encouraging farmers to use the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program. The Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program is available to farmers who planted cover crops in fall 2021 in order to preserve the soil in preparation for an insurable crop to be grown in 2022, according to a press release on McCombie's official website.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Impact of limb amputation and cisplatin chemotherapy on metastatic progression in mouse models of osteosarcoma

Development of animal models that accurately recapitulate human cancer is an ongoing challenge. This is particularly relevant in the study of osteosarcoma (OS), a highly malignant bone tumor diagnosed in approximately 1000 pediatric/adolescent patients each year. Metastasis is the leading cause of patient death underscoring the need for relevant animal models of metastatic OS. In this study, we describe how existing OS mouse models can be interrogated in a time-course context to determine the kinetics of spontaneous metastasis from an orthotopically implanted primary tumor. We evaluated four highly metastatic OS cell lines (3 human, 1 mouse) to establish a timeline for metastatic progression in immune deficient NSG mice. To discern the effects of therapy on tumor development and metastasis in these models, we investigated cisplatin therapy and surgical limb amputation at early and late timepoints. These data help define the appropriate observational periods for studies of metastatic progression in OS and further our understanding of existing mouse models. Efforts to advance the study of metastatic OS are critical for facilitating the identification of novel therapeutics and for improving patient survival.
CANCER
Nature.com

Delving into the effects of time-restricted feeding

Caloric restriction and time-restricted feeding are known to have beneficial metabolic effects; however, many of the mechanisms underlying these effects are unknown. New research published in Nature Metabolism has now shown that time-restricted feeding of a low-calorie diet in mice results in energy conservation and low levels of whole-body metabolism. These effects were shown to be mediated through a switch in the redox state of NAD/NADH.
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy