Cardiovascular diseases disrupt the bone-marrow niche

We aimed to investigate the risks of cardiovascular diseases associated with specific occupations, using a nation-wide, multicentre, hospital-based registry data from the Inpatient Clinico-Occupational Survey. The analysis included 539,110 controls (non-circulatory disease) and 23,792 cases (cerebral infarction, intracerebral/subarachnoid hemorrhage, acute myocardial infarction) aged"‰â‰¥"‰20Â years who were initially hospitalized during 2005"“2015. The participants' occupational and clinical histories were collected by interviewers and medical doctors. Occupations were coded into 81 categories according to the Japanese standard occupation classification. Multivariable logistic regression analysis adjusted for age, admission year and hospital, smoking, alcohol consumption, hypertension, and shift-work was conducted by sex using general clerical workers as the reference. Increased risks of cerebral infarction, intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and acute myocardial infarction, were observed in 15, 20, 25, and 1 occupation(s) in men, and 9, 2, 2, and 10 occupations in women. Motor vehicle drivers, food and drink preparatory workers, fishery workers, cargo workers, civil engineer workers, and other manual workers in men and other manual workers in women faced increased risks of all three stroke subtypes. Our findings demonstrate associations between specific occupations and the risk of cardiovascular disease incidence and suggest that the risk may vary by occupation.
Comments / 0