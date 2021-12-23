ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Cardiovascular diseases disrupt the bone-marrow niche

By Tomer Itkin, Shahin Rafii
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe production of blood cells, including some immune cells, relies heavily on the bone-marrow microenvironment. Cardiovascular diseases are now found to corrupt this niche, leading to imbalances in blood-cell production. Tomer Itkin 0 &. Tomer Itkin is in the Division of Regenerative Medicine, Ansary Stem Cell Institute, Department of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

HeartBeam: Cardiovascular Diagnostics On The Go

HeartBeam is pioneering a breakthrough ECG telemedicine solution. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is a Santa Clara, California based developmental stage digital healthcare company with proprietary medical technology that brings new capabilities to remote cardiovascular patient monitoring. The Company’s breakthrough electrocardiogram (‘ECG) telemedicine solution comprises a credit card sized, reusable, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software system, which together assist a physician in diagnosing patients in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place for a wide range of cardiovascular diseases (‘CVD). There is a huge unmet need in this underserved market, which is many times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market, considering the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease (‘CAD) at high risk of heart attack, for which there is no single lead ECG technology. The Company is initially focused on helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical facility.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Leisure-time physical activity and risk of incident cardiovascular disease in Chinese retired adults

The optimum amounts and types of leisure-time physical activity (LTPA) for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention among Chinese retired adults are unclear. The prospective study enrolled 26,584 participants (mean age [SD]: 63.3 [8.4]) without baseline disease from the Dongfeng-Tongji cohort in 2013. Cox-proportional hazard models were used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During a mean 5.0 (1.5) years of follow-up, 5704 incident CVD cases were documented. Compared with less than 7.5 metabolic equivalent of task-hours per week (MET-hours/week) of LTPA, participating LTPA for 22.5"“37.5 MET-hours/week, which was equivalent to 3 to 5 times the world health organization (WHO) recommended minimum, was associated with a 18% (95% CI 9 to 25%) lower CVD risk; however, no significant additional benefit was gained when exceeding 37.5 MET-hours/week. Each log10 increment of MET-hours/week in square dancing and cycling was associated with 11% (95% CI 2 to 20%) and 32% (95% CI 21 to 41%), respectively, lower risk of incident CVD. In Chinese retired adults, higher LTPA levels were associated with lower CVD risk, with a benefit threshold at 3 to 5 times the recommended physical activity minimum. Encouraging participation in square dancing and cycling might gain favourable cardiovascular benefits.
CHINA
Nature.com

A case control study of occupation and cardiovascular disease risk in Japanese men and women

We aimed to investigate the risks of cardiovascular diseases associated with specific occupations, using a nation-wide, multicentre, hospital-based registry data from the Inpatient Clinico-Occupational Survey. The analysis included 539,110 controls (non-circulatory disease) and 23,792 cases (cerebral infarction, intracerebral/subarachnoid hemorrhage, acute myocardial infarction) aged"‰â‰¥"‰20Â years who were initially hospitalized during 2005"“2015. The participants' occupational and clinical histories were collected by interviewers and medical doctors. Occupations were coded into 81 categories according to the Japanese standard occupation classification. Multivariable logistic regression analysis adjusted for age, admission year and hospital, smoking, alcohol consumption, hypertension, and shift-work was conducted by sex using general clerical workers as the reference. Increased risks of cerebral infarction, intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and acute myocardial infarction, were observed in 15, 20, 25, and 1 occupation(s) in men, and 9, 2, 2, and 10 occupations in women. Motor vehicle drivers, food and drink preparatory workers, fishery workers, cargo workers, civil engineer workers, and other manual workers in men and other manual workers in women faced increased risks of all three stroke subtypes. Our findings demonstrate associations between specific occupations and the risk of cardiovascular disease incidence and suggest that the risk may vary by occupation.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiovascular Diseases#Stem Cells#Cell Research#Disease#Department Of Medicine#Weill Cornell Medicine#Cvd#Myo Cardial#Haemato Poietic Systems#Rohde Et Al
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The microbial gbu gene cluster links cardiovascular disease risk associated with red meat consumption to microbiota -carnitine catabolism

The heightened cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk observed among omnivores is thought to be linked, in part, to gut microbiota-dependent generation of trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) from l-carnitine, a nutrient abundant in red meat. Gut microbial transformation of l-carnitine into trimethylamine (TMA), the precursor of TMAO, occurs via the intermediate Î³-butyrobetaine (Î³BB). However, the interrelationship of Î³BB, red meat ingestion and CVD risks, as well as the gut microbial genes responsible for the transformation of Î³BB to TMA, are unclear. In the present study, we show that plasma Î³BB levels in individuals from a clinical cohort (n"‰="‰2,918) are strongly associated with incident CVD event risks. Culture of human faecal samples and microbial transplantation studies in gnotobiotic mice with defined synthetic communities showed that the introduction of Emergencia timonensis, a human gut microbe that can metabolize Î³BB into TMA, is sufficient to complete the carnitine"‰â†’"‰Î³BB"‰â†’"‰TMA transformation, elevate TMAO levels and enhance thrombosis potential in recipients after arterial injury. RNA-sequencing analyses of E. timonensis identified a six-gene cluster, herein named the Î³BB utilization (gbu) gene cluster, which is upregulated in response to Î³BB. Combinatorial cloning and functional studies identified four genes (gbuA, gbuB, gbuC and gbuE) that are necessary and sufficient to recapitulate the conversion of Î³BB to TMA when coexpressed in Escherichia coli. Finally, reanalysis of samples (n"‰="‰113) from a clinical, randomized diet, intervention study showed that the abundance of faecal gbuA correlates with plasma TMAO and a red meat-rich diet. Our findings reveal a microbial gene cluster that is critical to dietary carnitine"‰â†’"‰Î³BB"‰â†’"‰TMA"‰â†’"‰TMAO transformation in hosts and contributes to CVD risk.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Women who practise self-compassion have lower risk of cardiovascular disease: Study

Pittsburgh [US], December 17 (ANI): According to a new research, practising self-compassion can lead to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The study has been published in 'Health Psychology Journal'. Middle-aged women who practised self-compassion had a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, irrespective of other traditional risk factors such...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Alzheimer's disease modification mediated by bone marrow-derived macrophages via a TREM2-independent pathway in mouse model of amyloidosis

Microglia and monocyte-derived macrophages (MDM) are key players in dealing with Alzheimer's disease. In amyloidosis mouse models, activation of microglia was found to be TREM2 dependent. Here, using Trem2âˆ’/âˆ’5xFAD mice, we assessed whether MDM act via a TREM2-dependent pathway. We adopted a treatment protocol targeting the programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1) immune checkpoint, previously shown to modify Alzheimer's disease via MDM involvement. Blockade of PD-L1 in Trem2âˆ’/âˆ’5xFAD mice resulted in cognitive improvement and reduced levels of water-soluble amyloid beta1"“42 with no effect on amyloid plaque burden. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that MDM, derived from both Trem2âˆ’/âˆ’ and Trem2+/+5xFAD mouse brains, express a unique set of genes encoding scavenger receptors (for example, Mrc1, Msr1). Blockade of monocyte trafficking using anti-CCR2 antibody completely abrogated the cognitive improvement induced by anti-PD-L1 treatment in Trem2âˆ’/âˆ’5xFAD mice and similarly, but to a lesser extent, in Trem2+/+5xFAD mice. These results highlight a TREM2-independent, disease-modifying activity of MDM in an amyloidosis mouse model.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Five-Drug Combo To Treat High-Risk Bone Marrow Cancer

A combination of five existing drugs keeps cancer at bay for longer in patients with a highly aggressive type of bone marrow cancer, a major new trial reveals. The five-drug cocktail, along with a stem cell transplant, allowed people with ultra-high risk multiple myeloma to live longer before their disease progressed than those who received the standard of care.
CANCER
parkview.com

Exploring the cardiovascular effects of pregnancy

This post was written by William Collis, MD, PPG – Cardiology. Pregnancy isn’t easy. This comes as no surprise to all the mothers out there, but what is surprising are the physiological changes that can occur within nine months. While we all know about the obvious physical fluctuations like an expanding belly, weight gain, swelling in the ankles, fingers and toes, it’s also important to focus on the lesser-known cardiac changes that can happen during pregnancy. Let’s take a closer look at the ways pregnancy can alter a woman’s heart and blood vessels:
WOMEN'S HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy