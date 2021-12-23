ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Mirabella, Longtime Editor of Vogue, Dies at 91

Cover picture for the articleArmed with a degree in economics from Skidmore college and a childhood spent in New Jersey, Grace Mirabella arrived at the Vogue offices in 1952, where she worked as an assistant in the sales department. By the 1960s, she served as associate Editor-in-Chief under the legendary Diana Vreeland before taking over...

