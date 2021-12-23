ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

By The Associated Press
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

1. “Twelve and a Half” by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business) 2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) This item...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

The best wine books of the year

As delightful a beverage as wine might be, a deeper understanding of culture and history invariably enhances the pleasure of opening a bottle. Here are six of the best books on wine published in 2021, each of which will broaden your perspective on what’s in the glass. • ‘South...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
westplainsdailyquill.net

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WYTV.com

Best ‘Spanish for Dummies’ book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Learning a new language is beneficial for a variety of reasons. Whether you’re looking to hone your existing skills or become conversational for an upcoming trip, there are many ways to achieve your language learning goals. If you’re searching for a quick and effective way to learn Spanish, look no further than the “Spanish for Dummies” book series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
Person
Jeff Kinney
Marconews.com

Bookworm: The best books of 2021

There’s still a lot of winter left. That’s the fact staring you in the face. Once the holiday decorations are down, the toys are all put away, and you’ve rediscovered your gift certificates ... what do you do with them?. You buy books, of course. And to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Oakland Press

‘Lifeboat’ tops Michigan best sellers for November

Columnist Mitch Albom’s latest book was the best selling Michigan book for November in independent bookstores around the state. Following is the full list. 1. Mitch Albom, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” (HarperCollins Publishers) 2. Viola Shipman, “The Secret of Snow” (Graydon House) [last month...
MICHIGAN STATE
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Dec. 26

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Dec. 26:. Fiction. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Sellers#Wimpy#Harper Business
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

How influencers reach out to brands to get paid collaborations

Brand deals are a top income source for many influencers. These collaborations often start with a pitch, through email or other methods. Insider spoke with creators across social media on how they pitch brands. See more stories on Insider's business page. One of the earliest questions aspiring influencers will ask...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Shopping
westplainsdailyquill.net

Wayne Thiebaud, painter of lush colors and textures, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Artist Wayne Thiebaud, whose luscious, colorful paintings of cakes and San Francisco cityscapes combined sensuousness, nostalgia and a hint of melancholy, has died. He was 101. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
ENTERTAINMENT
solzyatthemovies.com

Bambi, Walt Disney, and Antisemitism

Bambi might be a cute film about a deer and his friends but the source material was intended to serve as a warning for antisemitism. The film takes place through various portions of Bambi’s life: baby, young, adolescent, and young adult. The film is only 70 minutes long so I’m not going to rehash the plot in-depth. After Bambi’s mother is no longer there to look after them, the Great Prince of the Forest takes over the mantle. There’s a few moments of fear depicted during Bambi’s childhood–especially his mother’s death–but the rest of it comes in the final fifteen minutes or so. We meet a number of forest animals throughout the film. However, the main focus is Bambi and a few friends: Thumper (rabbit), Flower (skunk), and future mate Faline.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy