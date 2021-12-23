US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Bambi might be a cute film about a deer and his friends but the source material was intended to serve as a warning for antisemitism. The film takes place through various portions of Bambi’s life: baby, young, adolescent, and young adult. The film is only 70 minutes long so I’m not going to rehash the plot in-depth. After Bambi’s mother is no longer there to look after them, the Great Prince of the Forest takes over the mantle. There’s a few moments of fear depicted during Bambi’s childhood–especially his mother’s death–but the rest of it comes in the final fifteen minutes or so. We meet a number of forest animals throughout the film. However, the main focus is Bambi and a few friends: Thumper (rabbit), Flower (skunk), and future mate Faline.

