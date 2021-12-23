ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine-Richland Football Looking For New Coach After Steve Campos Resigns

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cM4i_0dUcbDcK00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pine-Richland High School is looking for a head football coach again.

Steve Campos, who took over when the district didn’t renew Eric Kasperowicz’s contract, said in a letter to football parents and the booster club that he was resigning for “lingering health reasons,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

He said he had knee replacement surgery last week and another surgery scheduled in March, the P-G reported. After one season as head coach, Campos is leaving the position open for Pine-Richland to fill again.

Kasperowicz is now a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt and hasn’t commented on the coaching situation at all this fall, but the Post-Gazette said those close to him have said he’d like to return to high school coaching, especially at Pine-Richland.

Pine-Richland didn’t renew the contracts of Kasperowicz and his entire staff earlier this summer over allegations of hazing, “rites of passage” and intimidation. The decision caused outrage among parents and resulted in Kasperowicz suing the district twice.

