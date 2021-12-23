How Allen Ginsberg And James Baldwin Saved Us From Omicron

To drive Omicron away, to sleep without fever dreams

To curl up inside the curves of the letters

To dream in Greek, to become one with the swerve

Remember the beginning was in words

In syllables and sounds, the Om Om Om

So to jettison the others, the ​“i” and the ​“cron”

Is how we keep from breaking down

So would think saintly Allen Ginsberg

And impish James Baldwin and how, yes,

They would exchange their state

To be right here with us, to share our fate

Back here on this infected planet

Even for a day, a minute, an hour

They knew well how to deal with sorrow

They knew how to take a curse

And turn it into the first sound in the universe

Would Jimmy give up his smoking, sure, you wish!

No more than Allen lead us in a national kaddish

No, they’d move right in to preach and chant across the land

Everyone together at the same time, hold hands

Across countries, cultures, alphabets, zones

Chanting Om, Om, Om, goodbye, omicron, Om Om

Sending out into all the respiring world that sound

Everyone together, in choruses, in rounds

Defang it, repurpose the name, say it, sing it today

Take back the letter, drive the disease away.