ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

VP Kamala Harris tests negative after ‘close contact’ with COVID-positive staffer, says White House

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EvdF_0dUcamHQ00

(NEXSTAR) – Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative for COVID-19 after the White House says she had “close contact” with a staff member who has tested positive.

In a statement released Wednesday, the White House said the individual “who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday” received a positive test result after testing negative Monday and every day last week. The staff member, who has not been identified, is fully vaccinated, boosted, and did not experience symptoms.

Supreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January

After learning of the staff member’s positive result, Vice President Harris was tested and received a negative result, according to the White House. She is tested regularly, the White House explains, and will be tested again on Friday and Monday, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the Vice President will continue with her daily schedule. This evening, she will depart Joint Base Andrews for Los Angeles where she and the Second Gentleman will remain through the New Year,” the statement reads.

This comes just hours after U.S. health regulators authorized the first pill against COVID-19 , a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris says the threat to US democracy keeps her up at night

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said the threat to American democracy from anti-democratic movements is one of the biggest national security challenges confronting the United States today.Speaking during a year-end interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Ms Harris was asked by host Margaret Brennan what the threat is that most “worries” her and “keeps [her] up at night”.The vice president responded: “Frankly, one of them is our democracy”.“I think there's so much about foreign and domestic policy that … was guided and prioritized based on Sept 11, 2001. And we are embarking on a new era where the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kamala Harris says her biggest failure has been ‘to not get out of DC more’

Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation that her biggest failure has been not leaving Washington DC more.The question was part of a longer interview between Ms Harris and host Margaret Brennan that will be broadcast on Sunday morning. Ms Brennan asked the vice president what she thinks her biggest failure has been in her first year in office.“To not get out of DC more,” Ms Harris said, laughing. The vice president said that when she and President Joe Biden came into office, the coronavirus pandemic had already started and the two could not...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Positive Test#The White House#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
AFP

US halves isolation guidelines for asymptomatic Covid

US health authorities on Monday halved the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid-19, as President Joe Biden warned Americans not to panic amid a surge of cases threatening wider social disruption. Speaking about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Biden said some US hospitals could be "overrun," but the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge. The coronavirus continued to punch holes in airlines' busy Christmas holiday schedules Monday, with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron variant have caused staffing shortages. The CDC recommendations, which cut isolation for asymptomatic cases from 10 to five days, open the way for people to return to work sooner -- minimizing the prospect of mass labor shortages in key parts of the economy.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SFGate

Kamala Harris allies are now openly criticizing the Biden administration over how they've utilized her

It's been well-documented that allies of Vice President Kamala Harris are frustrated with how she has been utilized and treated by the Biden administration. In November, CNN reported that Harris' team believes Biden's team hasn't provided enough support while giving her tasks that put her in "no-win political situation[s]." Now, some of Harris' allies are dropping their anonymity and going on the record critiquing the administration's treatment of the vice president.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy