ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY HOLIDAYS

qrockonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerry Christmas and Happy Holidays Southland! Thank you for all the support , love,...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

The Christmas House’s Final Days

(ELMIRA, N.Y.) WENY -- Owner Julie Delgrosso of the Christmas House is closing up her business after it has been opened for 39 years. Everything in the house is for sale as the holiday season comes to a close. Delgrosso talked about the special memories that are wrapped up in the house Thursday afternoon.
ELMIRA, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Local pizza shop owner dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

A popular local restaurant owner has lost his battle with COVID-19. 61-year-old Steve Balasco, co-owner of Balasco’s Pizzeria on Market Street in Warren, RI for over 30 years, passed away on Christmas Eve after battling the virus. Balasco was on a ventilator in the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital...
WARREN, RI
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Holidays#Merry Christmas#Rocking#Emt#911 Dispatchers#Healthcare
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Working On Christmas Find Balance In Being Away From Families

DENVER (CBS4) – While many people get to spend Christmas Day with their families, several frontline workers aren’t able to. On Saturday, CBS4 spent the day with Denver Fire Department station #23 to see what it’s like for the crew during the holidays. Fire station #23 is one of the busiest in the city. For many firefighters, being away on Christmas is hard, but it’s even harder for their families. (credit: CBS) “Not having dad around on Christmas is not great, but I think they’re use to it at this point,” said Brad Nerger, a lieutenant with station. For this station, it means spending...
DENVER, CO
lynnwoodtoday.com

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from your trusted community news source

Our staff wishes everyone the best during this holiday season. And here’s to a happy and healthy 2022. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
hpr1.com

​Merry Holidays and Happy Everything

Our opinion: Finding peace on Earth in the midst of the war on Christmas. As the holiday season accelerates into full swing, the war on Christmas continues as jovial salutations such as “happy holidays” are uttered within earshot and the word “Christmas” itself is abbreviated to “Xmas.” That’s right folks, someone had the audacity to take the Christ out of Christmas and replace it with such a deplorable and questionable consonant such as the letter “X.”
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy