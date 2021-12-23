ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 titles on Tracy Moore’s holiday book list

cityline.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Moore shares the book list she'll...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 0

ZDNet

Book review roundup: Five titles to keep you informed and entertained this holiday period

It is safe to say that nothing like Pauline Chakmakjian's The Sphinxing Rabbit Book of Hours (Les Tres Riches Heures du Duc du Bunny) has crossed anyone's desk before. Gorgeously illustrated by Nilesh Mistry in the carefully copied style of the eponymous and famously elaborate medieval manuscript, this children's book-styled story sends a modern-day rabbit time-travelling back to the Middle Ages. There, she encounters the Duc du Bunny, whom she quickly sees is clearly in need of a detailed education about...blockchain and its transformational democratic power.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

A good read: Members of 50-year-old book club suggest titles for your reading list

Book clubs come and book clubs go, but the Monday Book Club has stayed for about 50 years. Except that it hasn’t always been the Monday Book Club. It started as the Friday Morning Book Club, and over the years it has moved to afternoons or evenings, brunch or salad suppers and other days of the week, said Pat Brinegar, who started the club with a friend.
cityline.tv

Icelandic holiday traditions for the whole family

Mosha Lundstrom Halbert shares some of the Scandinavian and Jewish holiday traditions she looked forward to growing up. "It's this book exchange with your family where everyone gives each other books, kind of secret Santa style."
Teen Vogue

What's On Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn's Holiday List

When she’s not selling million-dollar homes, Christine Quinn is shopping (+ being a new mom, wife, and influencer). In season four of the hit Netflix reality show Quinn makes a fashionable comeback into The Oppenheim Group real estate company after giving birth to her son Christian aka “Baby C”. This season Quinn stirs the pot and shakes things up with the other agents — in six-inch heels and unapologetic confidence.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
TVLine

OWN's Kings of Napa Trailer Uncorks a Mess of 'Super Saucy' Family Drama

It’s “for richer or pourer” in the wine-soaked trailer OWN dropped Sunday for its new primetime drama, The Kings of Napa (not to be confused with ABC’s Latino Falcon Crest, Promised Land). In just over a minute, the ultra-stylish preview serves up an intoxicating blend of bitchcraft and Beaujolais as well as a premise that’s, ahem, ripe with potential. After the King clan’s patriarch exits stage left from their Napa Valley vineyard, his wife and kids are plunged into a power struggle that dredges up long-buried secrets and a bumper crop of sour grapes. And not for nothing, but heroine August’s...
Ok Magazine

Khloé Kardashian 'Thought This Christmas Would Be Different' Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal, But Wanted To Make Sure 'True Had The Best Christmas Ever'

Khloé Kardashian is said to have had a "bittersweet" Christmas following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. As previously reported by OK!, Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support. They reportedly hooked up in March during his 30th birthday celebrations, while he and Kardashian were believed to have still been together. Thompson has requested that a paternity test be done.
cityline.tv

Italian holiday traditions for the whole family

Frank Ferragine shares some of the Italian holiday traditions he looked forward to growing up in an Italian household. "On January 6th, the good witch brings gifts for kids and will sweep your entire home."
cityline.tv

Jamaican holiday traditions for the whole family

Monique Johnson shares some of the holiday traditions she looked forward to growing up in a Jamiacan household. "Back home and abroad, Christmas is such a big deal in our community."
