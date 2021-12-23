ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave. The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

