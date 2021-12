Would you like to learn a new language for an upcoming vacation? Or would you like to share the love of your language with someone?. As the New Year approaches, the Languages and Learning Center is providing the opportunity for you to learn a language or teach your native language one-on-one. Hiring a language tutor can be expensive and attending a language class or conversation group can be overwhelming if you are a beginner. If you are not a native English speaker, you could teach someone your language while improving your own English skills.

