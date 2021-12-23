ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chris Salcedo: Congress Investigating Astroworld Tragedy

wbap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress is now investigating the tragedy at the Travis Scott concert at...

www.wbap.com

TheDailyBeast

Congress to Launch Probe Into Deadly Astroworld Concert

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is launching a bipartisan investigation into Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, asking the chief executive of promotion giant Live Nation for information regarding the crowd surge there that killed 10 people on Nov. 5. In a letter Wednesday to Michel Rapino, Live Nation’s CEO, leaders of the panel said that the company had until Jan. 7 to provide details on its role handling security, crowd control, safety, and more. “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the letter said. It also requested information on how Live Nation handled the disaster’s fallout, stating, “We are also concerned by reports about Live Nation’s conduct following Astroworld Festival,” referencing reports that the company withheld pay from part-time employees who worked at the festival until they “signed a revised employment contract.” Live Nation responded Wednesday afternoon with a statement saying it was cooperating with local authorities and would “of course share information with the Committee as well.”
The Independent

House Oversight Committee launches investigation of Live Nation after deadly Astroworld tragedy

An investigation into the role of festival promoter Live Nation has been launched by a committee of the US House of Representatives over the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy where 10 people were crushed to death.In a letter sent to Live Nation president and chief executive Michael Rapino on Wednesday, members of the House Oversight Committee sought information over the tragedy.The committee cited reports that “raise serious concerns” whether the company took adequate efforts to ensure the safety of 50,000 concert goers.It noted that the company had a history of safety violations at their events and contended that “the tragedy at...
Travis Scott
#Astroworld
