5 simple mindfulness exercises you can do everyday

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Mindfulness is, well, everywhere these days. From mindful eating to mindful meditations to mindful cleaning (yes, mindful cleaning), there seems to be a way to integrate mindfulness into every part of your day. But how do you know if you’re practicing mindfulness correctly? A recent article published in the Clinical Psychology Review found that while many people practice mindfulness by simply bringing better awareness into their lives, this is not an accurate implementation of mindfulness practices.
