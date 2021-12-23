Panthers Place Three Players on Reserve/COVID- 19 List

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers placed practice squad defensive end Austin Larkin along with offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Dennis Daley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL rules, vaccinated players that test positive are eligible to return if asymptomatic, as long as they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. For those who test positive and are unvaccinated, it is required that the player must be out for ten days.

This means that the Panthers are set to roll out their 11th different starting five on the offensive line this season. Starting left tackle Cam Erving is also day-to-day with a calf injury. Rookie Brady Christensen has been taking the first team reps in his place so far this week.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.