ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

3 brittle and bark recipes you’ve never tried before

cityline.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re making brittles and barks with Chef Paul...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Giada De Laurentiis Chicken Thigh Recipe Changes Everything

Baked chicken is old news. While it's relatively affordable and a go-to source for protein, no one wants to bite into a bland piece of chicken, especially when the meat itself is so versatile to cook with. The best way to elevate tasteless poultry, according to Giada De Laurentiis herself, is by soaking it in a flavorful marinade as seen in her recipe for Lemon Honey Dijon chicken thighs (via her blog Giadzy). It will take your weeknight meal from good-ish to great, and it all starts with a Ziploc bag.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bark#Brittle#Food Drink
Yoga Journal

14 Modifications For Common Yoga Poses That You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Like most yoga teachers, I like to be ready with a comprehensive tool belt of pose variations to offer during class. I have always been interested in making my classes accessible to anyone, and I had always thought that was what I was doing. But when I was living and teaching in New York City, I had an experience that stumped me.
WORKOUTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Camera shy: Our best photos you’ve never seen

This year we worked with 34 photographers in 29 states to shoot 7,597 original photos for 42 weekly issues of Feast and Field. Not all of these fantastic images end up published, so our creative director Heather sorted through the heap and hand-selected this collection of unseen favorites. Staff picks:...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Trends

The best Instant Pot recipes you need to try

Do you own an Instant Pot? If you do, you know how versatile these kitchen appliances are. Instant Pots can be used to cook stew, sauté meat, make rice, and a whole lot more. Many models also have special built-in functions to make cakes, yogurt, and eggs. Instant Pots are the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it appliance, as you can toss the dinner ingredients into the pot the night before and come home to a delicious meal the following evening.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 4

Are you looking for a Southern Recipe for the holidays? Try this one!

(Good Things Utah) Looking for a different way to use up old bread or maybe just looking for a new southern recipe to try? Check out this recipe from Lindy Davies for Southern Rum Date Bread Pudding. Ingredients you’ll need:. 4 cups of whole milk. 5 cups cubed day-old...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Democrat-Herald

What are you baking for Christmas? Try these TikTok recipes

Want to bring something everyone will love to Christmas dinner this year? Try these savory and sweet baking recipes from TikTok. This Christmas tree shaped pull apart garlic bread from @themodernnonna is cheesy and delicious. Her recipe uses store bought pizza dough, so it’s easy enough for beginner bakers.
RECIPES
bigeasymagazine.com

5 Kinds Of Horse Care You’ve Never Thought Of

Whether you are a first time horse owner or are looking to enhance your knowledge around all things horse, there is so much to learn. To help you stay on top of daily care and maintain a healthy and happy horse, we’ve pulled together an overarching 5 step guide to ongoing care to give you a starting point.
ANIMALS
FOX2now.com

You’ve tried the rest, find the best at Eddie’s Southtown Donuts

Eddie Strickland’s heart is as big as his largest donut. It can feed a "Super Sunday" party – now that’s an idea! Eddie came with donuts and a story about how he loves his customers and his community. Spend any time with Eddie and you will have a full heart and full tummy.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
matadornetwork.com

You don’t know Southeast Asian coffee until you’ve tried these 5 regional styles

With the way coffee is marketed these days, you’d think every cup of java is either a flat white, macchiato, cold brew – or if you’re a real aficionado, a V60-made, acid-free paper-filtered pour over. But long before third wave coffee was even a trend, Southeast Asian coffee drinkers had already been enjoying their caffeinated beverages in exciting and interesting ways. Here in Southeast Asia (where coffea arabica was first planted over four centuries ago) your morning dose of caffeine might not look the way you expect.
RECIPES
mediafeed.org

10 foods you should never eat before bed

Noise, light, and temperature — these are three aspects in your external environment that affect the way you sleep. But did you know that food affects sleep too? Yep, it’s true. And it turns out there are definitely certain foods to avoid before bed if you want to get a sound night’s sleep. Here, learn about how food affects the way you sleep and find out what not to eat before bed.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy