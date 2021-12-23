ToughBuilt Unveils New Quick Workbench Product Line

AP&G Co., home of the Catchmaster brand, introduced the Vector 15 and Vector 30, the firm’s latest vector fly light offerings. The company says its newest additions to the vector fly light line offer a sleek and industrial design and are made of aircraft-grade aluminum, making them ultra-durable and able to stand up to the most challenging accounts. Available with 15 or 30 watts of insect-attracting power, they are easy to install, with a lightweight and narrow design, maximizing their placement options, the company says. “We understand that pest professionals require durable equipment able to withstand challenging, industrial environments.,” said Ed Dolshun, technical director, vice president, Product Development, AP&G Co. “The aircraft-grade aluminum makes the Vector 15 and Vector 30 resilient in most any location.”
