ToughBuilt Unveils New Quick Workbench Product Line

Add a new tech giant to your portfolio. It looks like Reddit is ready to go public. In a press release last week, the company has revealed that it has filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, "relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock." The release didn't indicate how many shares would be released or the price, but given that the social media platform recently raised $700 million back in August (and boasts of a valuation of over $10 billion), it's looking like the right time for the tech company to finally take the plunge nearly 17 years after it was founded. Stock market musings and tech IPOs aside, we know you're here for new product news. Whether you're digging the Windeler's super slim redesign of the multitool like we are, scoping out The North Face Purple Label's Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook or drooling over a chance to own Gérald Genta's original Royal Oak, welcome to Today in Gear.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO