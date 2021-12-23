'Home Alone' Star Arrested On Domestic Assault Charges

Photo: Getty Images

Home Alone star, Devin Ratray, known for playing Kevin McCallister's older brother Buzz in the infamous franchise, has been arrested. According to reports , Ratray was booked in the Midwest City Jail on Wednesday after turning himself in to authorities, stemming from a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

In a police report filed by the star's girlfriend, Devin, who was in the city to headline Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con, physically assaulted her during an argument at an OKC hotel. She continued on in the affidavit , saying that the altercation began while they were out having drinks and two fans allegedly approached the couple and asked Ratray for his autograph. The woman claims Ratray became angry after she gave the fans two cards without charging.

As they got back to the hotel, the argument intensified as Ratray was reportedly intoxicated and began pushing, hitting, and strangling the woman before saying “This is how you die.” According to Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department, “[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth."

Although the two went their separate ways once police arrived at the hotel, the woman filed a police report and Ratray was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as domestic assault and battery. He was released shortly after on $25,000 bail. Despite the reports, Ratray denies the allegations, and claims their altercation never turned physical. His attorney, Scott Adams told reporters,

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that. He’s facing charges now because obviously, she had made the allegations that he choked her.And over about a day’s period of time, she changed her story from they had a disagreement or an argument to all of sudden he strangled her.”

More details to come....