ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Queens shooting: Woman dead and two injured after attack outside restaurant

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSdXt_0dUcXhpK00

A 27-year-old woman has been killed and two other people have been injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in Queens, New York City, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

NYPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the Solletto restaurant on Steinway Street in Astoria at around 4.08am.

They arrived on the scene to find three 27-year-old victims, who have not been publicly identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One woman had been shot in the torso and the leg, a second woman had been shot in her left knee, and a man had been shot in the buttocks and left shoulder.

The three victims were all rushed to hospital where the woman with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police said the other two victims are in a stable condition in Elmhurst Hospital.

Officials are yet to release the identities of the three people shot pending the family of the victim being notified.

However a law enforcement source told local outlet AmNY that the two women are twin sisters and the man is one of their boyfriends.

The source said that the woman killed had gotten into a dispute with the suspect outside the restaurant before the shooter opened fire.

Police believe the suspect then fled the scene in a white BMW sedan and headed across the RFK Triborough Bridge into the Bronx, reported ABC7 .

No arrests have been made in the case.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that they expect to hold a press conference later on Thursday about the case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Restaurant#Nypd#Elmhurst Hospital#Amny#Abc7
WREG

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of a 35-year-old woman that died due to critical injuries from a dog attack is calling her a hero. Officers responded to a home in Bowler on Dec. 8 to find Heather Pingel with injuries so severe she lost her arms. The incident report states Pingel’s boyfriend arrived at the home after the couple’s child fell down the steps. Their dog then bit the boy. Pingel was attempting to get the dog away from the boy when the dog began attacking her.
BOWLER, WI
foxwilmington.com

Man Dies of Heart Attack After Paramedics Allegedly Refuse to Go Inside

A 56-year-old man was stricken with a heart attack, but paramedics allegedly refused to enter the acute-care facility where he was taken, out of fear of COVID-19. Police bodycam video shows a cop going into the facility in California while paramedics remain outside. The officer pushed the man’s bed — which had no wheels — down the hall while nurses continued doing chest compressions. Paramedics claimed there was a state law that kept them from entering, but no such law is in place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Indy woman accused of killing her brother and wounding her mother in a shooting on the west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, a second remains in the hospital and a third is behind bars following a shooting on Indy’s west side. Around sunset Thursday night, police believe a dispute between three family members turned deadly at the Spinnaker Court apartments along west 38th Street. Officers arrested 22-year-old Aniyah Venerable on preliminary […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs17

2 arrested after man found dead inside Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested two people after a man was found dead inside a southeast Raleigh home on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of Rushford Lane in the Parrish Manor community near Garner. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 37-year-old Christopher...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy