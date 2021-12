I can hold two things in my mind at once: watching yesterday’s come-from-behind win by the Bears was an exciting thing (that Damiere Byrd catch on the two-point conversion to win it was absolutely incredible), but also … it was completely meaningless and shouldn’t impact anything at all that happens from here. If the Bears were going to fire Matt Nagy (and Ryan Pace?) in order to get a head start on the interview process, they should still do so today. The *ONLY* reason not to do it is because you know you’re hiring a new GM/President of Football Operations, and you want that person to lead the head coaching search, but that person isn’t in place yet. (Knowing how the Bears operate, I’m rather concerned yesterday’s win is going to needlessly create a timeline problem. For all we know, they’ll win a couple more meaningless games and then something REALLY concerning will be decided … )

