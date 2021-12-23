Rangers recall D Jarred Tinordi from conditioning stint

New York Rangers defenseman Jarred Tinordi Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

While most of the league is settling in for the short Christmas break, the New York Rangers have done a little bit of transactional housecleaning. Jarred Tinordi has been recalled from his conditioning stint, a move that had to happen before the end of the day. Tinordi was loaned to the AHL earlier this month and would have finished his two-week maximum after the full roster freeze takes effect at the end of Thursday.

So, while this means the 29-year-old defenseman is back on the active roster for the time being, it certainly doesn’t mean he’ll be there for long. To be assigned to the minor leagues, he would need to clear waivers, again something that would need to happen after the freeze lifts on Dec. 28.

Tinordi ended up playing in five games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, including a game Wednesday night against the Bridgeport Islanders. He actually recorded the primary assist on Jonny Brozinski’s tally in the third period, his only point at any level this season. The 6-foot-6 defender is known more for his fists than his skill with the puck, but didn’t record a single penalty minute during his conditioning stint.

When Patrik Nemeth is able to return from the COVID protocol, there seems to be a good chance Tinordi could find himself on the outside looking in. Even before that, if the team decides to turn to a younger player like Zac Jones, who has racked up 17 points in 21 games for the Wolf Pack this season.