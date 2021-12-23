ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers recall D Jarred Tinordi from conditioning stint

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgTf6_0dUcUM5s00
New York Rangers defenseman Jarred Tinordi Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

While most of the league is settling in for the short Christmas break, the New York Rangers have done a little bit of transactional housecleaning. Jarred Tinordi has been recalled from his conditioning stint, a move that had to happen before the end of the day. Tinordi was loaned to the AHL earlier this month and would have finished his two-week maximum after the full roster freeze takes effect at the end of Thursday.

So, while this means the 29-year-old defenseman is back on the active roster for the time being, it certainly doesn’t mean he’ll be there for long. To be assigned to the minor leagues, he would need to clear waivers, again something that would need to happen after the freeze lifts on Dec. 28.

Tinordi ended up playing in five games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, including a game Wednesday night against the Bridgeport Islanders. He actually recorded the primary assist on Jonny Brozinski’s tally in the third period, his only point at any level this season. The 6-foot-6 defender is known more for his fists than his skill with the puck, but didn’t record a single penalty minute during his conditioning stint.

When Patrik Nemeth is able to return from the COVID protocol, there seems to be a good chance Tinordi could find himself on the outside looking in. Even before that, if the team decides to turn to a younger player like Zac Jones, who has racked up 17 points in 21 games for the Wolf Pack this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers add three to COVID protocol

The New York Rangers added defensemen Patrik Nemeth and Ryan Lindgren as well as goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the NHL’s COVID protocol, the team announced via a tweet Sunday afternoon. New York was one of the few teams without any players in COVID protocol entering Sunday. With left wing...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign goalie prospect Dylan Garand to three-year, entry-level deal

Not a bad week for Dylan Garand. The young goaltender was named to the Canadian World Junior Championship team — where he could potentially be the starter for the upcoming tournament — and has now inked his first NHL contract. The New York Rangers signed the goaltender to a three-year, entry-level contract. He will return to the Kamloops Blazers when the World Juniors concludes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
FanSided

COVID latest: Nemeth off, Tinordi on, Kinkaid up

In the ever changing world of the pandemic, the New York Rangers are making moves to solidify their roster as they prepare to resume play in Florida on Wednesday. In the latest bit of news, Patrick Nemeth came off the COVID Protocol and defenseman Jarred Tinordi ended on it. That...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Yardbarker

Rangers recall Keith Kinkaid with Alexandar Georgiev on COVID list

The New York Rangers have announced today that they have recalled goaltender Keith Kinkaid. Yesterday, the team had to place both Alexandar Georgiev and Ryan Lindgren on the COVID-19 protocol list. They were just two of over 40 players that were added as the NHL re-opened to teams for testing.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers Recall Keith Kinkaid from Hartford Wolf Pack

With Alexandar Georgiev in the Covid protocol, the New York Rangers have recalled Keith Kinkaid from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Kinkaid has a line of 10-1-3 with a 2.78 goals against average and a .906 save percentage in the AHL this season, and one victory at the NHL level vs. the Arizona Coyotes. During that game Kinkaid posted a 2.00 goals against average, and a .935 save percentage.
NHL
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#Ahl#The Hartford Wolf Pack#Bridgeport Islanders#Covid
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils-Penguins postponed due to COVID

Another day, another postponement. The NHL announced that the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins will not play Tuesday due to “COVID-related issues” affecting the Devils. That means New Jersey is now off through the holiday break, as its game Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens was previously postponed.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What your team is thankful for: Los Angeles Kings

As the holiday season approaches, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season passes the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick Zach Senyshyn requests trade from Bruins

The third member of the Boston Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round trio, Zach Senyshyn is also the one with the fewest NHL games played. He’s played just 14 times at that level, recording a goal and three points. For the Providence Bruins, he’s been a strong contributor, wearing an “A” as an alternate captain the last two seasons and registering 92 points in 213 games. But now he wants out.
NHL
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning place goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, four others in COVID protocol

The COVID test results are in for the Lightning and the end result is that they’ll be missing several players for the next little while. Bryan Burns of Tampa Bay’s team website relays that goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott, center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, and assistant coach Rob Zettler have all been placed in COVID protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

711
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy