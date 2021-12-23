ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Sirott wraps 2021 by reading a mysterious letter…

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor his last show of the year, Bob Sirott dusted off a letter he received...

WGN Radio morning drive host Bob Sirott contract extended

WGN Radio has announced a contract extension with morning drive host Bob Sirott. Beginning January 3, Bob Sirott will be heard weekdays from 6am to 10am. “We are delighted to announce that Chicago’s Very Own Bob Sirott and his uniquely entertaining morning show will continue to be heard on Chicago’s Very Own WGN Radio 720. Bob has been an iconic voice in Chicago since 1973 and we’re fortunate to have his voice and talent as we head into our 100th year and beyond,” said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Boyle.
CHICAGO, IL
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
#Wgn Radio
'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Celebrities
The Blacklist season 9 debate: Did Liz Keen really read the letter?

While we wait for The Blacklist season 9 to return with new episodes in the new year, there is absolutely a lot to discuss!. Take, for example, the subject we are diving into today: Did Liz Keen actually read the letter? If so, how would she have been able to do so?
TV SERIES
YA mysteries

The world of Young Adult literature has really expanded and improved in the past few decades, though some of the best YA novels and mysteries are well-worn classics. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review a new YA novel and a trilogy, both in the mystery genre, that will be perfect for the younger readers on your holiday shopping list: Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb, and The Truly Devious Trilogy by Maureen Johnson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause Co-Star Reveals Real Reason They Didn’t Return For The Santa Clause 3

The Santa Clause starring Tim Allen has been a staple holiday movie for families ever since its 1994 release. The 27-year-old Christmas movie now has multiple generations of fans, and spawned two sequels that tried to capture the magic of the original. David Krumholtz was only 16 years old when he starred in The Santa Clause, and appearing in the iconic Christmas movie was a special moment in his career. Krumholtz appeared in The Santa Clause 2 but did not appear in the film’s third entry. Recently, Krumholtz revealed the reason why he didn't return for The Santa Clause 3.
MOVIES
Bob Kelley

Bob Kelley is named morning host at University of Central Florida jazz WUCF Orlando (89.9). Kelley, who succeeds Marc Taylor, joined the station in 2015 as a weekend personality. He has been heard in middays since 2019. “We are thrilled to have Bob Kelley as our new weekday morning host...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Michael Keaton returns, Critics Choice Awards postponed, and Christmas movies

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss how Michael Keaton will return to Batman role, how the Critics Choice Awards will be postponed because of COVID, James Franco breaks his silence on sexual assault charges, Christmas movies that give the most comfort, and so much more.
MOVIES
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A Christmas column tradition

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/21/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. As is a tradition on the Chicago Way, John presents his annual Christmas letter to the world in hopes of reminding us all the meaning of Christmas and to find joy in what we have as we say goodbye to 2021. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Alexander on Potter, Bernick on the Crumbleys, Fisher on Astroworld lawsuit and much more

Law enforcement and police training consultant Dr. Cedric Alexander joins Rich and Tina to discuss former officer Kim Potter’s trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Northern Illinois University Assistant Professor of Law Evan Bernick discusses the manslaughter charges of James and Jennifer Crumbley and his new book “The Original Meaning of the 14th Amendment.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The new reality for restaurants in Chicago

Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joins Ilyce Glink, filling in for Anna Davlantes, in discussing why people are canceling their reservations and why restaurants need to stay open. They also talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s new COVID mandates.
CHICAGO, IL

