Colorado's Tiniest Town Is Home To Only 2 People

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Most states are known for their bustling cities and metro areas . Small towns can be their own marvels, too. Whether it's quirky customs, unique locales, or the simple fact that some only have a handful of residents, they bring their own charm to the table .

As Home Beautiful says, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! ... Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

The website also found the smallest towns in every state, including Colorado! The tiniest place in the Centennial State is...

The town of Fulford!

What's stunning about this quiet town is that it's only home to two people! Fulford only takes up 142 acres, as well. Writers say it used to be a lively and busy mining town.

If you're looking to stop by Fulford to check it out, you may almost double its population! Make sure you visit the nearby White River National Forest, as well.

If you want to see more tiny towns across America, check out Home Beautiful 's full article here .

