Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Comments / 44

Charles Bowie
3d ago

Praise the LORD no one was killed. The drive is TRULY A MIRACLE DRIVE. Indeed a TRUE MIRACLE of the LORD. AMEYN!

Cherish
3d ago

Oh wow. Thank goodness no deaths, enough of that going around lately. Hope it was just mechanical or health issues and not booze or drugs. 🙏

