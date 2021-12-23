A thiolate-bridged FeFe Î¼-nitrido complex and its hydrogenation reactivity toward ammonia formation

Chronic mental illnesses (CMIs) pose a significant challenge to global health due to their complex and poorly understood etiologies and hence, absence of causal therapies. Research of the past two decades has revealed dysfunction of the disrupted in schizophrenia 1 (DISC1) protein as a predisposing factor involved in several psychiatric disorders. DISC1 is a multifaceted protein that serves myriads of functions in mammalian cells, for instance, influencing neuronal development and synapse maintenance. It serves as a scaffold hub forming complexes with a variety (~300) of partners that constitute its interactome. Herein, using combinations of structural and biophysical tools, we demonstrate that the C-region of the DISC1 protein is highly polymorphic, with important consequences for its physiological role. Results from solid-state NMR spectroscopy and electron microscopy indicate that the protein not only forms symmetric oligomers but also gives rise to fibrils closely resembling those found in certain established amyloid proteinopathies. Furthermore, its aggregation as studied by isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) is an exergonic process, involving a negative enthalpy change that drives the formation of oligomeric (presumably tetrameric) species as well as Î²-fibrils. We have been able to narrow down the Î²-core region participating in fibrillization to residues 716"“761 of full-length human DISC1. This region is absent in the DISC1Î”22aa splice variant, resulting in reduced association with proteins from the dynein motor complex, viz., NDE-like 1 (NDEL1) and lissencephaly 1 (LIS1), which are crucial during mitosis. By employing surface plasmon resonance, we show that the oligomeric DISC1 C-region has an increased affinity and shows cooperativity in binding to LIS1 and NDEL1, in contrast to the noncooperative binding mode exhibited by the monomeric version. Based on the derived structural models, we propose that the association between the binding partners involves two neighboring subunits of DISC1 C-region oligomers. Altogether, our findings highlight the significance of the DISC1 C-region as a crucial factor governing the balance between its physiological role as a multifunctional scaffold protein and aggregation-related aberrations with potential significance for disease.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO