Chemistry

A thiolate-bridged FeFe Î¼-nitrido complex and its hydrogenation reactivity toward ammonia formation

By Yixin Zhang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron nitrides are key intermediates in biological nitrogen fixation and the industrial Haber"“Bosch process, used to form ammonia from dinitrogen. However, the proposed successive conversion of nitride to ammonia remains elusive. In this regard, the search for well-described multi-iron nitrido model complexes and investigations on controlling their reactivity towards ammonia formation...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Bioengineering the ameloblastoma tumour to study its effect on bone nodule formation

Ameloblastoma is a benign, epithelial cancer of the jawbone, which causes bone resorption and disfigurement to patients affected. The interaction of ameloblastoma with its tumour stroma drives invasion and progression. We used stiff collagen matrices to engineer active bone forming stroma, to probe the interaction of ameloblastoma with its native tumour bone microenvironment. This bone-stroma was assessed by nano-CT, transmission electron microscopy (TEM), Raman spectroscopy and gene analysis. Furthermore, we investigated gene correlation between bone forming 3D bone stroma and ameloblastoma introduced 3D bone stroma. Ameloblastoma cells increased expression of MMP-2 and -9 and RANK temporally in 3D compared to 2D. Our 3D biomimetic model formed bone nodules of an average surface area of 0.1 mm2 and average height of 92.37 \(\pm \) 7.96Â Î¼m over 21Â days. We demonstrate a woven bone phenotype with distinct mineral and matrix components and increased expression of bone formation genes in our engineered bone. Introducing ameloblastoma to the bone stroma, completely inhibited bone formation, in a spatially specific manner. Multivariate gene analysis showed that ameloblastoma cells downregulate bone formation genes such as RUNX2. Through the development of a comprehensive bone stroma, we show that an ameloblastoma tumour mass prevents osteoblasts from forming new bone nodules and severely restricted the growth of existing bone nodules. We have identified potential pathways for this inhibition. More critically, we present novel findings on the interaction of stromal osteoblasts with ameloblastoma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Conformational heterogeneity coupled with Î²-fibril formation of a scaffold protein involved in chronic mental illnesses

Chronic mental illnesses (CMIs) pose a significant challenge to global health due to their complex and poorly understood etiologies and hence, absence of causal therapies. Research of the past two decades has revealed dysfunction of the disrupted in schizophrenia 1 (DISC1) protein as a predisposing factor involved in several psychiatric disorders. DISC1 is a multifaceted protein that serves myriads of functions in mammalian cells, for instance, influencing neuronal development and synapse maintenance. It serves as a scaffold hub forming complexes with a variety (~300) of partners that constitute its interactome. Herein, using combinations of structural and biophysical tools, we demonstrate that the C-region of the DISC1 protein is highly polymorphic, with important consequences for its physiological role. Results from solid-state NMR spectroscopy and electron microscopy indicate that the protein not only forms symmetric oligomers but also gives rise to fibrils closely resembling those found in certain established amyloid proteinopathies. Furthermore, its aggregation as studied by isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) is an exergonic process, involving a negative enthalpy change that drives the formation of oligomeric (presumably tetrameric) species as well as Î²-fibrils. We have been able to narrow down the Î²-core region participating in fibrillization to residues 716"“761 of full-length human DISC1. This region is absent in the DISC1Î”22aa splice variant, resulting in reduced association with proteins from the dynein motor complex, viz., NDE-like 1 (NDEL1) and lissencephaly 1 (LIS1), which are crucial during mitosis. By employing surface plasmon resonance, we show that the oligomeric DISC1 C-region has an increased affinity and shows cooperativity in binding to LIS1 and NDEL1, in contrast to the noncooperative binding mode exhibited by the monomeric version. Based on the derived structural models, we propose that the association between the binding partners involves two neighboring subunits of DISC1 C-region oligomers. Altogether, our findings highlight the significance of the DISC1 C-region as a crucial factor governing the balance between its physiological role as a multifunctional scaffold protein and aggregation-related aberrations with potential significance for disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Was the kateretid beetle Pelretes really a Cretaceous angiosperm pollinator?

Arising from E. Tihelka et al. Nature Plants https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-021-00893-2 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Ammonia formation revisited

Dinitrogen conversion to ammonia is of great biological and industrial relevance, but modelling this process on a molecular level is challenging. Now, a biomimetic model offers new insights into the functionalization of a nitrido ligand to form NH3 using either H2 or H+/e"“. Dinitrogen (N2) fixation and its subsequent...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-entropy polymer produces a giant electrocaloric effect at low fields

More than a decade of research on the electrocaloric (EC) effect has resulted in EC materials and EC multilayer chips that satisfy a minimum EC temperature change of 5"‰K required for caloric heat pumps1,2,3. However, these EC temperature changes are generated through the application of high electric fields4,5,6,7,8 (close to their dielectric breakdown strengths), which result in rapid degradation and fatigue of EC performance. Here we report a class of EC polymer that exhibits an EC entropy change of 37.5"‰J"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Kâˆ’1 and a temperature change of 7.5"‰K under 50"‰MV"‰mâˆ’1, a 275% enhancement over the state-of-the-art EC polymers under the same field strength. We show that converting a small number of the chlorofluoroethylene groups in poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) terpolymer into covalent double bonds markedly increases the number of the polar entities and enhances the polar"“nonpolar interfacial areas of the polymer. The polar phases in the polymer adopt a loosely correlated, high-entropy state with a low energy barrier for electric-field-induced switching. The polymer maintains performance for more than one million cycles at the low fields necessary for practical EC cooling applications, suggesting that this strategy may yield materials suitable for use in caloric heat pumps.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structural mechanism for the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM double hexamers by the Dbf4-dependent kinase

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Loading of the eukaryotic replicative helicase onto replication origins involves two MCM hexamers forming a double hexamer (DH) around duplex DNA. During S"‰phase, helicase activation requires MCM phosphorylation by Dbf4-dependent kinase (DDK), comprising Cdc7 and Dbf4. DDK selectively phosphorylates loaded DHs, but how such fidelity is achieved is unknown. Here, we determine the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DDK in the act of phosphorylating a DH. DDK docks onto one MCM ring and phosphorylates the opposed ring. Truncation of the Dbf4 docking domain abrogates DH phosphorylation, yet Cdc7 kinase activity is unaffected. Late origin firing is blocked in response to DNA damage via Dbf4 phosphorylation by the Rad53 checkpoint kinase. DDK phosphorylation by Rad53 impairs DH phosphorylation by blockage of DDK binding to DHs, and also interferes with the Cdc7 active site. Our results explain the structural basis and regulation of the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM DHs, which supports bidirectional replication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The effects of violet and blue light irradiation on ESKAPE pathogens and human cells in presence of cell culture media

Bacteria belonging to the group of ESKAPE pathogens are responsible for the majority of nosocomial infections. Due to the increase of antibiotic resistance, alternative treatment strategies are of high clinical relevance. In this context visible light as disinfection technique represents an interesting option as microbial pathogens can be inactivated without adjuvants. However cytotoxic effects of visible light on host cells have also been reported. We compared the cytotoxicity of violet and blue light irradiation on monocytic THP-1 and alveolar epithelium A549 cells with the inactivation effect on ESKAPE pathogens. THP-1 cells displayed a higher susceptibility to irradiation than A549 cells with first cytotoxic effects occurring at 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (405Â nm) and 400Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (450Â nm) in comparison to 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 and 1000Â JÂ cmâˆ’2, respectively. We could define conditions in which a significant reduction of colony forming units for all ESKAPE pathogens, except Enterococcus faecium, was achieved at 405Â nm while avoiding cytotoxicity. Irradiation at 450Â nm demonstrated a more variable effect which was species and medium dependent. In summary a significant reduction of viable bacteria could be achieved at subtoxic irradiation doses, supporting a potential use of visible light as an antimicrobial agent in clinical settings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamics of the abrupt change in Pacific Plate motion around 50 million years ago

A drastic change in plate tectonics and mantle convection occurred around 50"‰Ma as exemplified by the prominent Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Both an abrupt Pacific Plate motion change and a change in mantle plume dynamics have been proposed to account for the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend, but debates surround the relative contribution of the two mechanisms. Here we build kinematic plate reconstructions and high-resolution global dynamic models to quantify the amount of Pacific Plate motion change. We find Izanagi Plate subduction, followed by demise of the Izanagi"“Pacific Ridge and Izu"“Bonin"“Mariana subduction initiation alone, is incapable of causing a sudden change in plate motion, challenging the conventional hypothesis on the mechanisms of Pacific Plate motion change. Instead, Palaeocene slab pull from Kronotsky intraoceanic subduction in the northern Pacific exerts a northward pull on the Pacific Plate, while its Eocene demise leads to a sudden 30"“35Â° change in plate motion, accounting for about half of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. We suggest the Pacific Plate motion change and hotspot drift due to plume dynamics could have contributed nearly equally to the formation of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Such a scenario is consistent with available constraints from global plate circuits, palaeomagnetic data and geodynamic models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Provocation of dry eye disease symptoms during COVID-19 lockdown

To assess the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures on dry-eye symptoms in a community-based population, a cross-sectional study was conducted during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. An online survey was distributed via social media between June and July 2020. The questionnaire elicited information on demographics, dry-eye symptoms, use of visual display terminals, and mental health status. There were 535 respondents. Thirty-seven percent reported having been diagnosed with dry-eye disease (DED). During the lockdown, the mean dry-eye symptom score (DESS) of overall participants dropped significantly from 81.6"‰Â±"‰15.9 to 79.8"‰Â±"‰17.4 (P"‰<"‰0.001). The mean, daily, visual display terminal (VDT) usage increased from 10.55"‰Â±"‰5.16 to 13.08"‰Â±"‰5.65Â h (P"‰<"‰0.001). A negative correlation between age and VDT usage was observed in both the normal and lockdown situations. One-quarter of all participants had an abnormal mental health status. The female gender (OR 1.86; 95% CI 1.14"“3.04) and increased VDT usage during the lockdown (OR 5.68; 95% CI 3.49"“9.23) were independently associated with worsening dry-eye symptoms. The lockdown measures abruptly altered the behaviors and lifestyles of the overall population. Excessive exposure to VDTs were associated with deteriorated dry-eye symptoms, and it possibly contributed to the increased DED incidence in the surveyed population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Fabricating functionalized fibres

DNA nanotechnology has a wide range of applications from drug delivery to cell culture. However, many technologies to produce functionalized DNA are laborious, expensive and difficult to scale up. A recent study demonstrates that cyanuric acid (CA) can co-assemble with polyadenine sequences to form a triple helical DNA-based structure. CAs contain three faces (each similar to thymine's binding face); however, only two faces are involved in H-bonding to DNA. One face can, therefore, be employed to add functionality to the supramolecular structure without requiring modification to the DNA sequence itself. Now, Hanadi F. Sleiman and colleagues from McGill University and Georgia Institute of Technology exploited this to produce triple helices bearing chemical handles that are able to assemble into micro-fibres.
CHEMISTRY

