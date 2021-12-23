ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County Suburbs To Require Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Entertainment Venues

By Tim McNicholas
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County officials are following Chicago’s lead, and will require many indoor businesses in the suburbs to require customers ages five and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning in the new year.

The Cook County Department of Public Health announced, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, customers age 5 and up will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues that serve food or drink in suburban Cook County. Customers will have to provide a valid photo ID if they’re at least 16 years old, as well as their vaccination card or a photocopy; or else a digital record, or printed record of their vaccination status.

“Earlier this year, we had hoped that we were on a path to finally put the pandemic behind us,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement. “But unfortunately, with the dual threat presented by the Delta and Omicron variants, and with cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising to new heights across Cook County, we must once again reassess and re-align our strategies with what the science is telling us. And the science is clear – it will take all of us to beat COVID; people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and faiths getting vaccinated and taking common sense measures to stop the spread of the virus.”

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports, in Orland Park not every business is sure that they’ll follow the rules. In fact, the village mayor said he expects many local businesses to not follow them.

Fox’s Pizza in Orland Park draws dozens of people for lunch. Starting January 3rd, Cook County expects the restaurant to check every customer’s vaccine card.

“Its an undue hardship.”

President Frank Fox disagrees with the vaccine requirements for staff and customers.

“They’re saying that we have to make sure that they took their medicine. Why are we checking? And it could falsified. A million ways. I don’t understand why they’re throwing that on us,” Fox said.

“The position we’ve taken is, allow people to make a choice.”

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said the village board will vote next week on a resolution to formally oppose the rule and not enforce it.

“I think its unacceptable. And at the end of the day we’re targeting restaurants, entertainment centers and gyms yet again,” Pekau said.  “There is nothing that indicates, no data that supports, that those businesses are the source of COVID.”

But The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar setting as interactions within six feet of others increase. Nonetheless, Pekau expects the village resolution to pass.

“If the state or county wants to come take us to court over it, I suppose they can,” Pekau said.

The village took the same approach back to the statewide indoor mask mandate with a vote back in September. So Fox said he doesn’t enforce masks.

“It’s a choice for the people who come here to wear their mask or the staff to wear their mask,” Fox said.

But when it comes to vaccines, he plans to follow the rules—reluctantly. The rules mirror those that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced earlier this week for the city of Chicago . The city’s proof of vaccination requirement also goes into effect on Jan. 3.

People who have been granted a religious or medical exemption from vaccination by their employer will be exempt, but must show proof of the exemption, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

Also exempt are:

  • Customers who are only entering a business for 10 minutes or less to pick up an order.
  • Nonresident performing artists who do not regularly perform or render services in a covered location, or a nonresident individual accompanying such a performing artist, while the performing artist or individual is in a covered location for the purposes of such artist’s performance;
  • Nonresident professional athletes or a nonresident individuals accompanying such professional athletes, who enter a covered location as part of their regular employment for purposes of the professional athlete/sports team competition;
  • Anyone under age 18 who enters a covered location to participate in an activity organized by a school or after-school program offered by any pre-kindergarten through grade twelve public or non-public school; and
  • Individuals who enter for the purposes of voting in a municipal, state, or federal election; or, pursuant to law, assisting or accompanying a voter or observing such election.

Unvaccinated employees can test out of the vaccination requirement, according to the mayor. Those employees must continue to wear masks when interacting with customers, and provide proof of a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

Businesses will be required to post signs regarding the proof of vaccination requirement.

County health inspectors will be checking on businesses to make sure they comply with the new mandate. Violators face possible fines

Churches, schools, grocery stores, office buildings, and residential buildings also are exempt from the proof of vaccination mandate, according to the mayor. However, dining sections inside grocery stores are not exempt.

Comments / 31

Bob
3d ago

So here we go if you're over 16 musixteen must show a photo ID but it's OK to vote without a picture ID it is also am I to assume that covid isn't gonna start until January 3rd or is this getting out of hand of hin and we should have had this start Immediately.. Also you can tell that this is unconstitutional because they are not mandating this in is this in grocery stores gas stations or anywhere else that we have to go get food But that's OK everybody everybody follow what these politicians have to say the last time I looked the bill of rights says we the people we we are the ones that should be doing the right things not the government telling us what to do but to do it's all about money and control oh everybody have a good holiday season enjoy your family and friends

Reply(5)
26
Tom Foolery
2d ago

They say they are following the science. Is this the same science that had shown that vaccinated people can still get and spread Covid just like the unvaccinated? Sounds like they are discriminating against the disproportionately affected unvaccinated.

Reply
16
SalSci
1d ago

For all the brain dead lefties who cried and deemed everything Nazi- showing your papers to freely move through out society is straight up Nazi. Fu€king hypocrisy is mind blowing.

Reply
11
 

CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CBS Chicago

Woman Shows Appreciation With Gift Cards, Handwritten Notes To Staff At Elmhurst Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — A moment of hope and appreciation for dozens of doctors, nurses, and lab technicians at Elmhurst Hospital. Rachel Richardson gave away 600 gift cards Friday morning to hospital staff, along with handwritten thank you notes from classmates at her kid’s school. But it wasn’t all Rachel. Earlier this week, she put a simple post on Facebook, hoping to help lift the spirits of healthcare workers and did the community come through. In just three days she received $3,000 in donations.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

South Michigan Avenue Storeowners Keep The Faith, Despite Obstacles Including Diminished Foot Traffic, Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stretch of South Michigan Avenue, from 111th to 115th in Roseland, is struggling. CBS 2’s Jim Williams tells us, some merchants are not giving up, despite the overwhelming odds against them. “When you can remember the glory days and you look at how things have deteriorated, it saddens you.” Sad, yes, to see Roseland today: Long abandoned storefronts boarded up and gated. To recall how this stretch of South Michigan Avenue once looked, teaming with shoppers, when sidewalk sales and Santa’s visits were commonplace. “Back in the day, people would rather come to South Michigan Avenue here in Roseland than...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Exploding COVID-19 Cases Force Cancellations Of Shows, New Proof Of Vaccination Rules In Chicago, And Disappointed Tourists

CHICAGO (CBS) — The exploding number of COVID-19 cases is causing rising uncertainty heading to the holiday weekend, while new rules in Chicago will soon require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination nearly everywhere. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was mixed reaction Tuesday night as Chicagoans and tourists learned of what will soon be needed to dine in and enjoy so many aspects of the city. Proof of vaccination will be a must in the New Year, and more and more venues are canceling shows. The Goodman Theatre announced Tuesday that it has suspended performances of “A Christmas Carol”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake County Man Battling COVID-19 Finally Makes Lung Transplant List

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for one Lake County man who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for months, as he will soon receive a gift that could not have come at a better time. “He was officially listed,” said Tara Losch. “He’s top priority in our area.” It’s the call she had been waiting for. “It’s amazing, it’s scary, it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s every kind of emotion all rolled into one.” Her boyfriend, Matt LaPrade, is finally on a transplant list to get a new set of lungs, an early Christmas gift 111 days...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Person Injured In Shooting On I-94 Near 115th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was hospitalized after a shooting on I-94 near 115th Street Friday morning. The shooting took place just after 11 a.m. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. All lanes were shut down as police investigated. As of 11:08 a.m. on Friday, Illinois State Police have responded to investigate 255 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 Shot At Oakbrook Center; 2 Suspects In Custody, 1 Still At Large

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Four people, including one suspect, were shot Thursday night at Oakbrook Center, police confirm. One shooter is still at large Friday. An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said. Oakbrook police: two people were in a shootout near the Ann Taylor store, then they ran into the Nordstrom. 3 people hit by “ricochet” gunfire. 1 suspect is also believed to be injured. All injuries non-life threatening. https://t.co/YBiP7NFiw4 — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 24, 2021 One person is...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

‘Trust People To Make The Best Choice’: Options For Christmas Church Services In The Age Of Omicron

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wait list for Christmas Eve mass? In the age of Omicron, that’s a reality at one North Side church in Chicago, and they’re not the only ones taking precautions. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports from St. Andrew in Roscoe Village on what churches are doing this year. The key word this year is options. Many churches want to give people choices: in person or online, social distanced or full capacity. One church even offers outside prayer services this week for people who aren’t ready to worship inside. But it turns out, many are ready and signed up. Christmas lights and...
CHICAGO, IL
