Rams have two ways to clinch a playoff berth in Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams are currently on a three-game winning streak and own a 10-4 record through 15 weeks. Yet, they still haven’t clinched a playoff berth, which is a testament to how competitive the NFC has been this year.

They had an opportunity to do so in Week 15, but the Vikings, Eagles and Saints all won. Fortunately, the path to a playoff berth gets even easier this week when the Rams visit the Vikings, having two paths to securing a spot in the dance.

All they have to do is beat or tie the Vikings, or the Saints and Eagles both have to lose. The Saints host the Dolphins, while the Eagles take on the Giants at home.

Rams win or tie

OR Eagles loss or tie + Saints loss or tie

The Rams still can’t clinch the NFC West this week, nor can the Cardinals. The division will come down to Week 17 at the earliest with both teams tied at 10-4 right now.

The Cardinals will play the Colts this week and the Cowboys the following week. The Rams visit the Vikings and Ravens in the next two weeks, so neither schedule is very easy.

At the moment, the Rams are the fifth seed in the NFC, and if the season ended today, they would face the Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.