For Aparna Satheesan, Indian classical dance is something significantly more than a skill or a hobby. It’s a passionate expression of life. “Indian classical dance is more than just movements of the body,” said Satheesan, a native of India who moved to the U.S. in 2011. “It ties back to our rich culture, to our history. We use expressions and hand gestures to narrate stories to the audience. Dance has no boundaries, and you keep learning something new every day. Dance is like meditation to me. It touches my soul.

CARMEL, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO