ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Can Alabama Get Defensive Issues Fixed? That Depends on Mentality Moving Forward

By Edwin Stanton
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCHIv_0dUcRwbj00

A few weeks ago, after wins against Gonzaga and Houston, there was talk of this Alabama men’s basketball team being among the elite.

That talk, just like the Crimson Tide’s defensive intensity, has disappeared. Alabama has only a few days to figure out how to get back on track before SEC play starts. If it can’t get it together, there won’t be another SEC championship trophy to hoist in March like last year.

In its latest loss Tuesday in Birmingham, 79-78 against Davidson in the C.M. Newton Classic, the Crimson Tide had no answer for the Wildcats. Every furious rally that got Alabama back in the game was met with a Davidson scoring run to push the Crimson Tide further back in a hole.

“In the second half we just couldn’t get any stops,” Oats said. “We let one mistake turn into two, three and four, and let them go on some offensive runs. When they score, we have to get stops the next time down. We don’t have it in us right now. We have to find it.”

So where did it go? This is a team built on defense. Players are awarded blue-collar points and one player earns the Blue-Collar Award after every game. The UA students, aka ‘Crimson Chaos,’ have taken Nate Oats’ blue-collar mentality to heart, sporting construction hard hats at games.

That mentality was on full display in last season’s run to the SEC title, and it’s what pushed the Crimson Tide through to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. It’s been hard to find that same swagger and defensive-minded attitude this season.

“Our defense (efficiency ranking) went from 114 to third last year; that’s why we won,” Oats said. “We can’t win like we did last year without guys buying into being great individual defenders, great team defenders.”

Davidson had something to do with Alabama’s inability on defense. The Wildcats entered the C.M. Newton Classic as a high-percentage 3-point shooting team (42%). Davidson is also a team that moves the ball around the court to work for a good shot and spread the defense and leave the middle exposed. That’s what the Wildcats did Tuesday to Crimson Tide forward Charles Bediako.

“Charles is usually one of our better defensive efficiency guys. Tonight, he was our worst,” Oats said. “He was always away from the rim and couldn’t protect the rim.”

Can the defensive issues be fixed? And soon?

“I think they are,” Oats said. “I think some of the guys are letting their offensive struggles dictate their effort on defense. We showed we can get stops when we went on some runs. We have the personnel that if we get the mind set corrected, we can be a good defensive team. That mind set is not there right now.

“We talked about it in the preseason. This team said they want to be top five in the country in defensive efficiency. After this game we aren’t even going to be top 50.”

Alabama is No. 52.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban sends clear message to team ahead of playoff

For Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, it all comes down to the College Football Playoff. At this point of the season, it’s either win or go home – and it’s as simple as that. If there’s a team who knows exactly how to navigate the playoff and continue to win, it’s Alabama – which has had great success in the College Football Playoff since it was established.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
FanSided

Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn believes UCF can win it all

Former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn has loftier goals for UCF than what he ever accomplished with the Tigers. Of course, Malzahn did help engineer the 2010 National Championship as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach overseeing Cam Newton’s all-time season, but no one remembers that for his contributions as much as for that run being Gene Chizik’s one major moment amidst an otherwise mediocre 33-19 stretch on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Luke Fickell has one message for Cincinnati ahead of game with Alabama

Luke Fickell is ready to end the talk and play the Cincinnati-Alabama matchup. Alabama and Cincinnati arrived Sunday in Dallas, Texas. Both schools will face each other Friday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Nick Saban provided updates on assistant coaches, injuries, and the preparation of the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As the lone undefeated program in the College Football Playoff, Coach Fickell has one message for the Bearcats. He is going after his first national title as a head coach.
ALABAMA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 5A-1A football defense first team, second team

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Point Shooting#College Football#Gonzaga#Sec#The Blue Collar Award#Ua#The Crimson Tide#The Ncaa Tournament#Wildcats
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban is two wins away from providing Alabama fans the ultimate gift

The ultimate college football family is celebrating Christmas in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Terry Saban is enjoying her time with the love of her life, Nick Saban, their children, and grandchildren. The Saban family is opening gifts, but Crimson Tide fans are thankful the family chose the University of Alabama in 2007.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy