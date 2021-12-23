The birth of bilayer borophene

A double-layer borophene - a boron analogue of the double-layer graphene - has been synthesized, expanding the phase space and potential applications of two-dimensional boron. The discovery of graphene, an atomic-thick carbon layer that can be exfoliated off a bulk graphite1, has demonstrated various surprising properties and inspired a fervent quest for other new quasi-two-dimensional materials2. Many analogues have been discovered, including borophene, silicene, germanene, stanene, phosphorene, arsenene, antimonene and bismuthine - one-atom-thick sheets of boron, silicon, germanium, tin, phosphorus, arsenic, antimony and bismuth, respectively. Borophene3,4,5,6,7 is a prototype for a synthetic two-dimensional (2D) material that does not have bulk layered counterparts. The growth of borophene often requires interfacial coupling with the metal substrate to stabilize its 2D form. Despite realizing rich polymorphs, the synthesized borophene is currently limited to only single atomic layers. Now, writing in Nature Materials, Xiaolong Liu and colleagues report the synthesis of double-layer (DL) borophene, which offers another degree of freedom to tune borophene structures and physical properties for electronic applications8.
