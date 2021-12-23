ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Hydration determines anion accumulation

By Aniket U. Thosar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do bulky anions solubilize macromolecules in water but precipitate out the corresponding monomers? The answer lies in the differences in local water structure. Polymers have now been shown to disrupt water structure more than their monomers,...

Nature.com

The effect of anion architecture on the lubrication chemistry of phosphonium orthoborate ionic liquids

Phosphonium ionic liquids with orthoborate anions have been studied in terms of their interfacial film formation, both physisorbed and sacrificial from chemical breakdown, in sheared contacts of varying harshness. The halogen-free anion architecture was varied through (i) the heteronuclear ring size, (ii) the hybridisation of the constituent atoms, and (iii) the addition of aryl functionalities. Time of Flight-Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry analysis revealed the extent of sacrificial tribofilm formation allowing the relative stability of the ionic liquids under tribological conditions to be determined and their breakdown mechanisms to be compared to simple thermal decomposition. Overall, ionic liquids outperformed reference oils as lubricants; in some cases, sacrificial films were formed (with anion breakdown a necessary precursor to phosphonium cation decomposition) while in other cases, a protective, self-assembly lubricant layer or hybrid film was formed. The salicylate-based anion was the most chemically stable and decomposed only slightly even under the harshest conditions. It was further found that surface topography influenced the degree of breakdown through enhanced material transport and replenishment. This work thus unveils the relationship between ionic liquid composition and structure, and the ensuing inter- and intra-molecular interactions and chemical stability, and demonstrates the intrinsic tuneability of an ionic liquid lubrication technology.
Nature.com

Fabricating functionalized fibres

DNA nanotechnology has a wide range of applications from drug delivery to cell culture. However, many technologies to produce functionalized DNA are laborious, expensive and difficult to scale up. A recent study demonstrates that cyanuric acid (CA) can co-assemble with polyadenine sequences to form a triple helical DNA-based structure. CAs contain three faces (each similar to thymine's binding face); however, only two faces are involved in H-bonding to DNA. One face can, therefore, be employed to add functionality to the supramolecular structure without requiring modification to the DNA sequence itself. Now, Hanadi F. Sleiman and colleagues from McGill University and Georgia Institute of Technology exploited this to produce triple helices bearing chemical handles that are able to assemble into micro-fibres.
Nature.com

Modifying the resin type of hybrid anion exchange nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) to improve its regeneration and phosphate recovery efficiency

In order to avoid eutrophication of freshwater systems, regulations all around the world have become increasingly stringent toward the maximum phosphate concentration allowed in wastewater discharges. Traditional phosphate removal methods such as chemical precipitation and enhanced biological phosphorus removal struggle to lower phosphate levels to the new requirements. Hybrid anion exchange nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) is composed of a selective adsorption material able to remove phosphate down to levels close to zero. Moreover, HAIX-Nano is not affected by intermittent flow and does not produce sludge making it an interesting alternative. The regeneration process of HAIX-Nano typically requires a chemical solution with a high concentration of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and sodium chloride (NaCl) (2"“5% w/w of each). To lower the environmental impact and the operational cost of the technology, this study aims to enhance the HAIX-Nano regeneration efficiency. Therefore, the backbone of HAIX-Nano, which is normally a strong base anionic (SBA) resin, was changed for a weak base anionic (WBA) resin. The resulting material (WBA-2) exhibited a higher adsorption capacity than the traditional version of HAIX-Nano (SBA-1) under the tested conditions, while also showing a much higher regeneration efficiency. For a desorption solution of only 0.4% NaOH and no NaCl, WBA-2 showed an average regeneration efficiency of 78"‰Â±"‰1% compared to SBA-1 with 24"‰Â±"‰1%.
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Factors that Will Determine The Use of Precast Concrete

As a contractor, you want efficiency and safety in your construction site. On top of that, you also want to preserve the environment while at it. In your construction project, you will have to choose whether to use precast concrete or in-situ. In the precast concrete construction method, the constructors make the structures offsite by casting concrete in a mold then put in a controlled environment to cure. On the other hand, in in-situ concrete, the constructors pour the mixture of concrete, mold it and cure it on the construction site. Precast concrete comes with its fair share of advantages, and so is in-situ. It all comes down to which concrete structure you will use, which is affected by the following factors:
#Hydration#Nature Chemistry#Polymers#Solubility#Iodide
Nature.com

Polymer metamorphosis

The ability to modify the backbone structure of a polymer - without breaking the polymer chain itself - is a fascinating challenge. Such a transformation would have the potential to dramatically change polymer properties in a way not readily achieved by reactions on polymer side chains.
Nature.com

A ‘chisel’ of light carves solid shapes out of a liquid

An ultraviolet-light beam directs the formation of solid mineral nanoparticles in a carefully tailored solution, sculpting ‘flowers’ and other intricate shapes1. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Additional access options:. doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-03842-3.
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Lithium enhances the antitumour effect of temozolomide against TP53 wild-type glioblastoma cells via NFAT1/FasL signaling

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Figures 2G and 6C were incorrectly presented. In Fig. 2G, the cytoplasmic protein blot of Hsp90 as loading control was incorrectly used. The authors misused the total protein blot of Hsp90 in Fig. 2E. This mistake occurred during the assembly of Fig. 2G. In Fig. 6C, on the left, the representative images of TUNEL assay were incorrectly used. The mistake occurred during preparing the left panel of Fig. 6C, the authors used pictures from a wrong data fold. This correction does not change the results or conclusion of this study. The authors apologize for the mistake.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
Nature.com

High-entropy polymer produces a giant electrocaloric effect at low fields

More than a decade of research on the electrocaloric (EC) effect has resulted in EC materials and EC multilayer chips that satisfy a minimum EC temperature change of 5"‰K required for caloric heat pumps1,2,3. However, these EC temperature changes are generated through the application of high electric fields4,5,6,7,8 (close to their dielectric breakdown strengths), which result in rapid degradation and fatigue of EC performance. Here we report a class of EC polymer that exhibits an EC entropy change of 37.5"‰J"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Kâˆ’1 and a temperature change of 7.5"‰K under 50"‰MV"‰mâˆ’1, a 275% enhancement over the state-of-the-art EC polymers under the same field strength. We show that converting a small number of the chlorofluoroethylene groups in poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) terpolymer into covalent double bonds markedly increases the number of the polar entities and enhances the polar"“nonpolar interfacial areas of the polymer. The polar phases in the polymer adopt a loosely correlated, high-entropy state with a low energy barrier for electric-field-induced switching. The polymer maintains performance for more than one million cycles at the low fields necessary for practical EC cooling applications, suggesting that this strategy may yield materials suitable for use in caloric heat pumps.
Nature.com

A microbial metabolite linked to fat accumulation

Whether and how host energy metabolism can be controlled by commensal microorganisms remains controversial. New work shows that the microbe-derived metabolite Î´-valerobetaine contributes to obesity and hepatic steatosis by modulating mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation and increasing lipid storage in the adipose tissue and liver. To first identify microbiome-dependent...
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
Nature.com

Bending the rules, naturally

That is, until Smith and collaborators showed in 2000 that it was possible to make such a 'material' artificially from arrays of C-shaped split-ring wires on printed circuit boards2. The split rings act as receivers and antennas of microwaves that transmit the radiation in a manner that produces negative refraction. Such a structure, in which each element in the array acts as a kind of absorbing and radiating 'atom', is called a metamaterial. Smith and collaborators subsequently used such structures to make 'invisibility cloaks'3, while Pendry has shown that such negative-refraction metamaterials might be used to make superlenses that can resolve objects beyond the normal diffraction limit4.
Nature.com

A Species-Level Timeline of Mammal Evolution Integrating Phylogenomic Data

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. High-throughput sequencing projects generate genome-scale sequence data for species-level...
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
Nature.com

Defibrotide inhibits NET-mediated thrombosis in APS models

Defibrotide, a heterogeneous mixture of polyanionic oligonucleotides, was first suggested as a treatment for antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) nearly 20 years ago, when it was successfully used to treat a patient with catastrophic APS (CAPS), but this possibility has not been investigated in clinical trials or preclinical studies. A new study sheds light on how defibrotide might interfere with antiphospholipid antibody-mediated thrombosis.
