Elijah Wood Doesn't Think Peter Jackson's THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy Would Get Made The Same Way Again

On Thanksgiving weekend, The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s lovingly-crafted, laboriously long and surprisingly layered three-part Beatles saga was finally released on Disney+. A lot of us are still thinking, talking and writing about it… for good reason. As we ate our last slice of pumpkin pie watching the world’s greatest, not rock n’ roll band because for this writer, that’s still the Stones, but the world’s greatest band period, perform their last live show ever on a rooftop in England, everything about the experience felt significant, both on a cultural level and on a human level. Never has a holiday entertainment release been more perfectly planned, each episode debuting consecutively over three nights, and each evoking different impressions and emotions as the viewer committed to the fly-on-the-wall journey. At 8+ hours total, it took dedication to keep buzzing with the Beatles in this immersive, musically enlightening, not always pleasant way, but it was well worth it. Now that it’s been out there for a while, dissected every which way, it’s pretty clear: this film is not just the best documentary of 2021, or the best “rock doc” in a very long time, it’s also the best reality TV show ever.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO