ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Elijah Wood Doesn't Think Peter Jackson's THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy Would Get Made The Same Way Again

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve often wondered how The Lord of the Rings trilogy might have been in this day and age. I just don’t think it would have been the same. I think when those original films got made it was a perfect storm, and it happened at the right time, with the right...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marlon Brando was lured out of his trailer ‘with food’ while filming Superman, says Cary Elwes

Marlon Brando was famously paid a ridiculously huge sum for just 12 days of work on Superman.The Godfather actor was cast as Jor-El in Richard Donner’s 1978 film, but due to the impressive deal he’d managed to make, he allegedly remained in his trailer for long bouts of time.It turns out this caused a particular headache for the actor Cary Elwes, who, as a 16-year-old, found work on the film’s set and stepped up when an assistant director became ill.His job was “to get Marlon out of his trailer,” the actor told The Telegraph’s Tim Robey.“Marlon had no incentive...
MOVIES
The Independent

Lord of the Rings: The brutal death scene that would have completely changed The Fellowship of the Ring

The Weinstein Company almost made Peter Jackson include a brutal Lord of the Rings twist that would have changed the entire trilogy.To mark the 20th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring, the film’s cast and producers spoke to The Independent for a retrospective, which sheds new light on the blockbuster.One such revelation is that Bob Weinstein, who co-produced the film alongside his brother (the disgraced producer Harvey), wanted Jackson to kill off three Hobbits in the film.It’s unknown which of the Hobbits would have died had Jackson been forced to include this in the finished film, but fortunately,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sean Connery turned down Gandalf in Lord of the Rings because he ‘just didn’t get it’

A producer of Lord of the Rings has said that Sean Connery turned down the role of Gandalf because he “just didn’t get it”.The role in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning fantasy trilogy ultimately went to Ian McKellen.Speaking to The Independent for part of an extensive oral history ofThe Fellowship of the Ring, to mark the film’s 20th anniversary, McKellen and New Line Cinema executive Mark Ordesky reflected on his casting.“They only wanted me because the established stars said no,” claimed McKellen. “They wanted Tony Hopkins and Sean Connery.”“Ian’s being self-deprecating,” said Ordesky in response. “We desperately wanted him.”He explained: “We...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Peter Jackson
inlander.com

Finally reading The Lord of the Rings as the trilogy's first film adaptation turns 20

One year ago, I read J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings series for the first time. Curled up in the warm glow of the Christmas tree, I don't know what took me so long. I've adored the LOTR films since I saw them, though I confess my first watch — just like my first read — was also incredibly late, more than a decade after the first film was released. The Fellowship of the Ring celebrates its 20th anniversary Dec. 19.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Colbert's 'Lord of the Rings' Rap About the Greatest Trilogy

"Best triple feature, hell yeah we would win it. We got the only trilogy with everything in it." Ahaha this is amazing!! Stephen Colbert, who is one of the biggest LOTR fans ever, put together this awesomely fun rap video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Middle Earth series. It aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 15th, and the full video is online for everyone to enjoy. This is pretty much as good as, if not better than, the iconic SNL raps they've made over the years. But this time Colbert drops one mega hot truth: Lord of the Rings is the #1 Trilly! But we already know that. It always has been. With 17 Oscars, billions at box office, die-hard fans all over the world… Who can argue with this squad of rappers in this instantly iconic new music video? Colbert made this rap video with the show's musician Jon Batiste, and brought back almost all of the stars of the original LOTR films - including Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Trilogy#Film Star#The New York Times
Stamford Advocate

How Peter Jackson Became New Zealand’s Local Hero After ‘Lord of the Rings’

When Amazon announced in August 2021 that its billion-dollar “Lord of the Rings” TV series would shift production to England, fans were stunned. Though J.R.R. Tolkien was British and though the settings are fictional, New Zealand and Middle-earth have become synonymous. That’s all due to native son Peter...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Replace Peter Jackson With Quentin Tarantino on ‘Lord of the Rings’

Most fans of Frodo’s long journey to Mordor in the Lord of the Rings can’t imagine any other director but Peter Jackson at the helm, but Harvey Weinstein threatened to replace him, according to a new oral history of the blockbuster franchise. In a piece celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Fellowship of the Ring, The Independent spoke to Jackson’s manager Ken Kamins, among others involved with the franchise, including stars Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellen. At one point while discussing the films’ journey to the big screen, Kamins broached how the disgraced former Hollywood producer, who is currently serving time for...
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Killer Mike, Method Man, Elijah Wood & more rap about ‘Lord of the Rings’ w/ Stephen Colbert

Peter Jackson's blockbuster Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring turns 20 on December 19. How has it been 20 years? Stephen Colbert, late night's #1 LOTR fan, celebrated on The Late Show on Wednesday night the only way he knew how -- in rap form. The song, "#1 Trilly," reunited a lot of the film's cast, including hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, along with elves Hugo Weaving and Orlando Bloom, and Smeagol/Gollum himself, Andy Serkis (on flute!). Helping prove the Rings' dominance over all other trilogies, and to bring some actual rap cred, are Killer Mike and Method Man, the latter who raps "Effects? Impeccable. Costumes? Unassailable. I'm only on this track 'cause Ian McKellen was unavailable!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Stephen Colbert & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast Pay Musical Tribute To Favorite Trilogy

Stephen Colbert has been singing the praises of The Lord of the Rings for 20 years, and now, as he says in last night’s musical tribute, he’s ready to rap. Joining him in “The #1 Trilly” – short for trilogy – are some folks who know their way around Middle-earth: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen. Also taking part in the music video: Method Man, Killer Mike, Anna Kendrick and Jon Batiste. Colbert explained on last night’s Late Show that the talk show will be off over the holidays, when the anniversary of the trilogy’s first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring, actually arrives. He recruited some famous Tolkien fellows for an early tribute. Watch “The #1 Trilly” above.
ENTERTAINMENT
L.A. Weekly

Let it Beat: Peter Jackson’s Get Back is the Best Reality TV Show Ever

On Thanksgiving weekend, The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s lovingly-crafted, laboriously long and surprisingly layered three-part Beatles saga was finally released on Disney+. A lot of us are still thinking, talking and writing about it… for good reason. As we ate our last slice of pumpkin pie watching the world’s greatest, not rock n’ roll band because for this writer, that’s still the Stones, but the world’s greatest band period, perform their last live show ever on a rooftop in England, everything about the experience felt significant, both on a cultural level and on a human level. Never has a holiday entertainment release been more perfectly planned, each episode debuting consecutively over three nights, and each evoking different impressions and emotions as the viewer committed to the fly-on-the-wall journey. At 8+ hours total, it took dedication to keep buzzing with the Beatles in this immersive, musically enlightening, not always pleasant way, but it was well worth it. Now that it’s been out there for a while, dissected every which way, it’s pretty clear: this film is not just the best documentary of 2021, or the best “rock doc” in a very long time, it’s also the best reality TV show ever.
ENTERTAINMENT
Columbian

Re-meet the Beatles in Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’

In 1969, being a Beatle was a little like living through a pandemic. You’re isolated from the wider world. You’re overexposed to your closest companions, the ones you love the most and who know you best — the ones who drive you crazy. You’re struggling to move forward despite lack of shared vision, fear of the future and sheer exhaustion.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

Kevin Feige and Tom Rothman Explain How SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY Home Replicates THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. That trilogy is one of the most beloved film series in history and the final installment of that trilogy, The Return of the King, ended up winning 11 Oscars. Not only was is a great film, but it was also a celebration of the two Lord of the Rings films that came before.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy