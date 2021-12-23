ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEMTW_0dUcR9sj00

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, CA
Accidents
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Man took officer’s stun gun before fatal shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a suspect in a domestic violence case took an officer’s stun gun and attempted to use it on him, leading the officer to fire shots that killed him. Police released findings on Monday of their preliminary investigation into the Dec. 7 shooting in which Elizabethtown Police Department […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Christmas armed robbers at large in Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — Reports show two armed men held up a gas station in Beaver Dam Christmas night. BDPD say the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m at the Beaver Dam Key Stop. Police believe the two suspects possibly got into a white Toyota Tundra. If you have any information, call the Beaver Dam […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktxl#Cal Fire#Southwest Airlines#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested, considered person of interest in 3 slayings

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A 24-year-old man arrested for a parole violation has been identified as a person of interest in the slayings of a man and two young sons in northern Illinois. Belvidere police say the Huntley man had spent part of Sunday with Andrew Hintt and the boys, 7-year-old Benjamin and 5-year-old Sebastian. […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suspected gunman was among four people who were wounded during a shootout at a suburban Chicago shopping mall full of Christmas shoppers. Police said Friday that they were searching for the other man suspected of taking part in the shootout Thursday evening at the Oakbrook Center in […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. A 70-mile (112.65-kilometer) stretch […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro teen goes missing on Christmas Eve

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — OPD says they’re looking for a 14-year-old girl who that went missing on Christmas Eve. Alina Bartolon was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black boots, officials say. According to police reports, Alina is 4-11″ and weighs 90 pounds. UPDATE: Additional photos have been provided for this […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana’s RV industry sets unprecedented record

ELKHART, Ind. (WEHT) — This year saw a boom in U.S. RV sales, resulting in records being broken along the way. As a result, northern Indiana’s RV industry saw its highest-ever annual production mark. RV Industry Association numbers show that factories shipped nearly 560,000 units by the end of November, which already topped the previous […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Vandal assaults inflatable Santa in Newburgh, Grinch still at large

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Just 24 hours before his flight, an inflatable Santa was vandalized by a Tri-State “Grinch”, looking to kill the holiday spirit. The attack happened just after midnight Dec. 23, and a Ring doorbell video captured it all. The “Grinch” in question is caught red-handed as he walks up to the Santa […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy