Editing naive CD4 T cells

By Andrea Olga Papadopoulos
Nature.com
 5 days ago

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Intestinal helminth infection transforms the CD4 T cell composition of the skin

Intestinal helminth parasites can alter immune responses to vaccines, other infections, allergens and autoantigens, implying effects on host immune responses in distal barrier tissues. We herein show that the skin of C57BL/6 mice infected with the strictly intestinal nematode Heligmosomoides polygyrus contain higher numbers of CD4+"‰T cells compared to the skin of uninfected controls. Accumulated CD4+"‰T cells were H. polygyrus-specific TH2 cells that skewed the skin CD4+"‰T cell composition towards a higher TH2/TH1 ratio which persisted after worm expulsion. Accumulation of TH2 cells in the skin was associated with increased expression of the skin-homing chemokine receptors CCR4 and CCR10 on CD4+"‰T cells in the blood and mesenteric lymph nodes draining the infected intestine and was abolished by FTY720 treatment during infection, indicating gut-to-skin trafficking of cells. Remarkably, skin TH2 accumulation was associated with impaired capacity to initiate IFN-Î³ recall responses and develop skin-resident memory cells to mycobacterial antigens, both during infection and months after deworming therapy. In conclusion, we show that infection by a strictly intestinal helminth has long-term effects on immune cell composition and local immune responses to unrelated antigens in the skin, revealing a novel process for T cell colonisation and worm-mediated immunosuppression in this organ.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

T Cells Might Be Our Bodies’ Best Shot Against Omicron

Killer T cells, as their name might imply, are not known for their mercy. When these immunological assassins happen upon a cell that’s been hijacked by a virus, their first instinct is to butcher. The killer T punches holes in the compromised cell and pumps in toxins to destroy it from the inside out. The cell shrinks and collapses; its perforated surface erupts in bubbles and boils, which slough away until little is left but fragmentary mush. The cell dies spectacularly, horrifically—but so, too, do the virus particles inside, and the killer T moves on, eager to murder again.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Off-the-shelf, gene-edited CAR-T cells forge ahead, despite safety scare

Race to the clinic reignites for an off-the-shelf alternative to autologous CAR-T cell therapy, even as concerns over chromosomal abnormalities linger. You have full access to this article via your institution. In November, CRISPR Therapeutics was handed a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell...
CANCER
Nature.com

Biomimetic nanoparticles deliver mRNAs encoding costimulatory receptors and enhance T cell mediated cancer immunotherapy

Antibodies targeting costimulatory receptors of T cells have been developed for the activation of T cell immunity in cancer immunotherapy. However, costimulatory molecule expression is often lacking in tumor-infiltrating immune cells, which can impede antibody-mediated immunotherapy. Here, we hypothesize that delivery of costimulatory receptor mRNA to tumor-infiltrating T cells will enhance the antitumor effects of antibodies. We first design a library of biomimetic nanoparticles and find that phospholipid nanoparticles (PL1) effectively deliver costimulatory receptor mRNA (CD137 or OX40) to T cells. Then, we demonstrate that the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody exhibits significantly improved antitumor activity compared to anti-OX40 antibody alone in multiple tumor models. This treatment regimen results in a 60% complete response rate in the A20 tumor model, with these mice being resistant to rechallenge by A20 tumor cells. Additionally, the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody significantly boosts the antitumor immune response to anti-PD-1 + anti-CTLA-4 antibodies in the B16F10 tumor model. This study supports the concept of delivering mRNA encoding costimulatory receptors in combination with the corresponding agonistic antibody as a strategy to enhance cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Depletion of central memory CD8 T cells might impede the antitumor therapeutic effect of Mogamulizumab

Regulatory T (Treg) cells are important negative regulators of immune homeostasis, but in cancers they tone down the anti-tumor immune response. They are distinguished by high expression levels of the chemokine receptor CCR4, hence their targeting by the anti-CCR4 monoclonal antibody mogamulizumab holds therapeutic promise. Here we show that despite a significant reduction in peripheral effector Treg cells, clinical responses are minimal in a cohort of patients with advanced CCR4-negative solid cancer in a phase Ib study (NCT01929486). Comprehensive immune-monitoring reveals that the abundance of CCR4-expressing central memory CD8+ T cells that are known to play roles in the antitumor immune response is reduced. In long survivors, characterised by lower CCR4 expression in their central memory CD8+ T cells possessed and/or NK cells with an exhausted phenotype, cell numbers are eventually maintained. Our study thus shows that mogamulizumab doses that are currently administered to patients in clinical studies may not differentiate between targeting effector Treg cells and central memory CD8+ T cells, and dosage refinement might be necessary to avoid depletion of effector components during immune therapy.
CANCER
Axios

How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants

The body's long-term immune responses help to defend against emerging coronavirus variants even as antibody immunity is waning in people who are vaccinated or who've had prior COVID-19 infections. The big picture: Variants are testing the success of the COVID-19 vaccines, as antibody levels typically drop after peaking from infection...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Beyond the spike: Are T cell COVID-19 vaccines the future?

Current vaccines target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. This protein mutates frequently, which could make currently available vaccines less effective. Researchers in the United States recently investigated the effects of T cells that recognize a different protein in the virus — one that does not mutate as quickly as the spike protein.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research identifies potential approach to mitigate CAR T-cell therapy toxicity

Blood Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, has published a research article demonstrating a novel approach that may reduce a serious adverse effect associated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy. This research was presented at the American Society of Hematology...
CANCER
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broadly neutralizing antibodies target a hemagglutinin anchor epitope

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) targeting epitopes of the influenza...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defibrotide inhibits NET-mediated thrombosis in APS models

Defibrotide, a heterogeneous mixture of polyanionic oligonucleotides, was first suggested as a treatment for antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) nearly 20 years ago, when it was successfully used to treat a patient with catastrophic APS (CAPS), but this possibility has not been investigated in clinical trials or preclinical studies. A new study sheds light on how defibrotide might interfere with antiphospholipid antibody-mediated thrombosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuromedin U: a neuropeptide modulator of GABA transmission contributes to cocaine seeking

The study of neuropeptide function in behavioral neuroscience has come a long way since the first neuropeptide, substance P, was isolated in 1931. Following this discovery, many neuropeptides have been discovered and they make up one ofÂ the largest classes of chemicals that alter neuronal function [1]. There are some common features among neuropeptide function. Neuropeptide receptors tend to be metabotropic G protein coupled receptors [1]. As a result, neuropeptides typically modulate neuronal activity on a longer time scale than other neurotransmitter classes that act as ligands at ionotropic receptors. Compared to other neurotransmitter types, the release of neuropeptides almost exclusively requires high frequency or burst firing activity [1]. This prerequisite of high signaling input supports the putative functionality of neuropeptides. Neuropeptides play a key role in homeostatic regulation "“ from food intake to stress response to alertness [1]. In summary, when the organism is challenged in ways of energy balance, stress, and pain, neuropeptide signaling is likely involved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HELQ is a dual-function DSB repair enzyme modulated by RPA and RAD51

DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are deleterious lesions, and their incorrect repair can drive cancer development1. HELQ is a superfamily 2 helicase with 3"² to 5"² polarity, and its disruption in mice confers germ cells loss, infertility and increased predisposition to ovarian and pituitary tumours2,3,4. At the cellular level, defects in HELQ result in hypersensitivity to cisplatin and mitomycin C, and persistence of RAD51 foci after DNA damage3,5. Notably, HELQ binds to RPA and the RAD51-paralogue BCDX2 complex, but the relevance of these interactions and how HELQ functions in DSB repair remains unclear3,5,6. Here we show that HELQ helicase activity and a previously unappreciated DNA strand annealing function are differentially regulated by RPA and RAD51. Using biochemistry analyses and single-molecule imaging, we establish that RAD51 forms a complex with and strongly stimulates HELQ as it translocates during DNA unwinding. By contrast, RPA inhibits DNA unwinding by HELQ but strongly stimulates DNA strand annealing. Mechanistically, we show that HELQ possesses an intrinsic ability to capture RPA-bound DNA strands and then displace RPA to facilitate annealing of complementary sequences. Finally, we show that HELQ deficiency in cells compromises single-strand annealing and microhomology-mediated end-joining pathways and leads to bias towards long-tract gene conversion tracts during homologous recombination. Thus, our results implicate HELQ in multiple arms of DSB repair through co-factor-dependent modulation of intrinsic translocase and DNA strand annealing activities.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New trials following successful approach to producing and using anti-CD19 CAR T cells against B-cell malignancies

Newly designed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells targeting the CD19 antigen are effective in treating adults and children with B-cell malignancies, especially when produced under place-of-care manufacturing which is available at University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center. That's the conclusion of a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications, detailing two Phase I clinical trials of CAR19 T-cells used to treat patients with relapsed/refractory pediatric B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) or adult B-cell Lymphoma.
CANCER

