Editing naive CD4 T cells

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO