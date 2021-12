Meta, formerly Facebook, is aiming for “deep compatibility” with blockchain technology, according to an internal post seen by The New York Times. “My overall guidance is to target a deep compatibility with the blockchain. There aren’t many places where I expect us to depend on it exclusively yet, but if we see an opportunity to work jointly with entrepreneurs in the Web3 space I expect it to be worth the effort,” said Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s soon-to-be CTO in the internal note.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO