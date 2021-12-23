ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Martin: Coldplay Will No Longer Make New Music Past 2025

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
Speaking to BBC Radio, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that his beloved band will not be making music after 2025.

The news, which likely comes as a shock to most, is also likely the butt of jokes on social media (we haven’t bothered to sift through the negativity yet!).

In the interview, Martin told BBC: “Well, I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour.”

He added, “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog as it were, finishes then.”

The soundbites came from an interview with Martin and BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley. The rest of the interview will air later on Thursday (Dec. 23). Whiley teased the clip in an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. There, Whiley said of Martin: “He’s going to be a DJ for the night. We play Christmas songs, we talk about Christmas past, what it’s like at the moment, and the future too.”

Then Whiley added: “He’s always very funny and I’m never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious. Towards the end of the time we spent together he shared something pretty honest and pretty intimate which was a huge revelation.”

Earlier this month, Coldplay had to cancel two gigs in Europe after band members tested positive for COVID-19, the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London on December 11, and an appearance on The Voice Of Germany on December 13.

The band, which formed in London in 1996, rocketed to fame in 2000 with its debut LP, Parachutes, and follow-up, A Rush of Blood to the Head, in 2002. The band has since become one of the biggest touring groups in the world, recently collaborating with the famed K-pop band BTS.

Who knows, maybe it’s a Chris Martin solo tour post-2025???

