As the name indicates, you might think gut bacteria are microorganisms only associated with digestion, but that's not so! Most of you would be familiar with the concept of gut bacteria essential for a healthy living body. The extensive microscopic study showed that a human gastrointestinal tract (GIT) is surrounded by more than 1014 bacteria that, if we see, are ten times more than the entire human body cells.

