This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier’ on December 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. EMANUEL: With that, let's bring in our panel, Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee Congressman and CEO of Empowerment and Inclusion Capital, Morgan Ortagus, former State Department spokesperson, and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer. Welcome to all of you. Ari, I can't imagine cleaning up after the president is a great deal of fun for a press secretary.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO