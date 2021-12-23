ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Licorice Pizza’ Pinball Machines, Menu Items and Waterbed Photo Op Coming to Alamo Drafthouse (Exclusive)

By Adam Chitwood
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating the release of writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film “Licorice Pizza” with special menu items, 70mm screenings, a programming series and an interactive photo op at the Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan. The film, which stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny...

Newnan Times-Herald

Licorice Pizza: Edgy drama is the year’s best film

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” chronicles a strained romance between 25-year-old Alana (played by musician Alana Haim) and 15-year-old Gary (played by Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman). It’s a politically incorrect relationship by modern standards. But Anderson sets his uncompromising tale...
The Day

Q&A: Alana Haim lives out a Valley dream in ‘Licorice Pizza’

When Paul Thomas Anderson first mentioned to Alana Haim that he wanted to put her in a movie, she assumed it would be as an extra walking through the frame, or something. And she thought that would be pretty great. They’d gotten to know one another’s families over the years....
101x.com

Enter to win tickets to see Licorice Pizza!

Wanna go to the movies for free? Enter for your chance to win a pair of Fandango passes to see Licorice Pizza. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, it’s the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. The movie features a pair of first time performances from Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim and stars Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph and more.
kfgo.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ turns on the charm in quirky coming-of-age tale

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – There’s no pizza and no licorice in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie, but like a lot of the quirky characters and events in his coming-of-age story set in 1970s suburban Los Angeles, something about the title seemed right. “Licorice Pizza is actually...
No Film School

'Licorice Pizza' Editor and DP on Breaking Rules with PTA

Andy Jurgensen and Michael Bauman break down the process behind making Licorice Pizza look, feel, and sound just like the ’70s…. Nobody makes movies like Paul Thomas Anderson. He has carved out a place in the industry where he continues to explore the themes and stories that interest him, utilizing the tools and processes he prefers. It's an enviable position, and to be honest, it's easy to get super jealous, but let's all put that aside and just bask in the fun that PTA and his team have when making these movies, and screening stuff at his home theater in prep.
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Licorice Pizza (2021) dir. Paul Thomas Anderson

As far as the movies are concerned, the ‘70s are the new ‘50s. This makes perfect sense on its face; the goalposts of nostalgia shift with living memory, and from today’s vantage the take-it-easy Me Decade might seem just as idyllic as the days of Leave It to Beaver and Levittown. But there is an added dimension, particularly among the auteur set: the 1970s have widely grown to be considered the high point of American cinema, the brief window between the fall of the Hays code and the rise of the blockbuster in which film school mavericks like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola ruled Hollywood. By setting one’s film in the ‘70s, one might attempt to capture some of the sheen of the American New Wave. The problem, of course, is that contemporary filmmakers are, well, contemporary. There is a certain daring shagginess to films of that era, a headstrong experimentalism fueled by the medium’s newfound freedom (and a good deal of the best drugs money could buy) which often defied logic and convention. Modern American filmmakers (and, perhaps more to the point, modern audiences) are conditioned by so-called “rules” of successful screenwriting. Today’s ‘70s period pieces might recreate the look of the decade, but they rarely capture the feel.
SFGate

How ‘Licorice Pizza’s’ Production Designer Florencia Martin Found Pinballs and Waterbeds

Paul Thomas Anderson has surveyed L.A.’s San Fernando Valley from every angle in films like “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “Punch-Drunk Love.” For his latest, “Licorice Pizza,” which opens wide on Dec. 25, he went back to his early memories of the sprawling suburbs, combining them with events from the life of his childhood-friend producer Gary Goetzman, played by Cooper Hoffman. Even the film’s name references a favorite record store chain of the 1970s, although the store doesn’t appear in the film.
Roger Ebert

After They Yelled Cut: Alana Haim on Licorice Pizza

Everything you’ve heard about Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature is true. It’s a ‘70s Los Angeles film worthy of a slot next to all the rest of his love letters to the city; it’s a charming and—at times—uncomfortable meditation on passion and connection; and it’s a star vehicle for its leads, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, and Alana Haim, a multi-instrumentalist from the pop-rock band Haim.
wemu.org

Cinema Chat: 'Licorice Pizza,' 'Red Rocket,' and more

Christmas is in the air, and the movies are on the big screen. Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins calls in to talk about the latest offerings in cinema with WEMU's Michael Jewett, who continues filling in for David Fair. REMINDER: LIVE ON STAGE: ANAIS MITCHELL & BONEY LIGHT...
Bowling Green Daily News

"Licorice Pizza" an endearing slice of first love

For 25 years writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson has established himself as perhaps the top filmmaker of his generation - with an impressive eight film resume that includes "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia," "There Will Be Blood" and "Phantom Thread." His ninth film "Licorice Pizza" only enhances that resume. It's an endearing slice...
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

I'm Not Going To Forget You: Licorice Pizza (2021) - Reviewed

In what is most assuredly Paul Thomas Anderson's most optimistic, joyful film since Punch Drunk Love, Licorice Pizza brings some much needed warmth to an otherwise cold moviegoing season. Let's be honest: It's been a cold year too. After nearly two years of continuing to feel uneasy about venturing into...
KQED

‘Licorice Pizza’ Skips Substance for Sunny ’70s Nostalgia

It’s hard to imagine a movie more out of time—more detached from the present moment—than Licorice Pizza. To be sure, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson didn’t anticipate a global pandemic when he concocted this ’70s teenage nostalgia trip through the San Fernando Valley. But here we are, and even moviegoers desperately craving escapist entertainment at the height (or depth) of Omicron Season will be left unfulfilled by a film that offers cotton candy for the senses, and nothing more.
Boston Herald

‘Licorice Pizza’ a nice enough wayback machine dramedy

Rated R. At the Coolidge Corner Theatre and Landmark Kendall Square. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s least commercial fictional film, “Licorice Pizza,” the name of a former record store chain with a devoted following in Southern California, is a lot of California-dreaming-style, uneventful naval-gazing. The film is a...
KENS 5

“Licorice Pizza” Review: A sublime Alana Haim anchors PTA's slippery coming-of-age dramedy

A sublime and double-edged movie about how everything means something else when you’re 15 and another thing altogether by the time you reach your mid-20s, “Licorice Pizza” sees Paul Thomas Anderson returning to the time and place of his breakout feature, 1997’s “Boogie Nights.” The end of that movie, if you’ll recall, finds Dirk Diggler attempting a comeback, muttering to himself half-convincingly that he’s a star. Meanwhile, somewhere across the San Fernando Valley, Cooper Hoffman’s pimple-faced Gary Valentine acts like he doesn’t need to be convinced of it. While other kids his age are finishing their algebra homework, he’s pooling together money to open a waterbed store, enlisting his similarly underage comrades like a group of lost boys who don’t think they’re lost, or otherwise don’t mind it.
