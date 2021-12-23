‘Licorice Pizza’ Pinball Machines, Menu Items and Waterbed Photo Op Coming to Alamo Drafthouse (Exclusive)

As far as the movies are concerned, the ‘70s are the new ‘50s. This makes perfect sense on its face; the goalposts of nostalgia shift with living memory, and from today’s vantage the take-it-easy Me Decade might seem just as idyllic as the days of Leave It to Beaver and Levittown. But there is an added dimension, particularly among the auteur set: the 1970s have widely grown to be considered the high point of American cinema, the brief window between the fall of the Hays code and the rise of the blockbuster in which film school mavericks like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola ruled Hollywood. By setting one’s film in the ‘70s, one might attempt to capture some of the sheen of the American New Wave. The problem, of course, is that contemporary filmmakers are, well, contemporary. There is a certain daring shagginess to films of that era, a headstrong experimentalism fueled by the medium’s newfound freedom (and a good deal of the best drugs money could buy) which often defied logic and convention. Modern American filmmakers (and, perhaps more to the point, modern audiences) are conditioned by so-called “rules” of successful screenwriting. Today’s ‘70s period pieces might recreate the look of the decade, but they rarely capture the feel.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO