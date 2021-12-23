155 MPH gusts: "Damaging winds" expected to down power lines and trees in Colorado

Members of the Colorado Springs Utilities Catamount crew remove a fallen tree the crushed a car driving westbound on Uintah Street in Colorado Springs as wind gusts reached more than 100 mph in the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Just days after powerful winds scraped across Colorado's Front Range, flipping semi trucks, knocking out power, and resulting in a death, more strong winds are expected to hit.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of up to 80 miles per hour will hit from Thursday evening into Friday along the eastern mountains, I-25 corridor, and parts of the southeast plains. Consistent winds will be in the 30 to 45 mile per hour range during this period, stretching through the night.

The winds blasting the I-25 corridor are expected to be particularly problematic due to heavy travel that is expected around the holiday weekend. Travel for high profile vehicles will be difficult and loose objects will be blown around.

The National Weather Service is expecting tree damage, power outages, and blowing dust that will result in reduced visibility.

More than a million people could be impacted as these storms blow through. See where high wind warnings and alerts are currently active, as of Thursday morning, on the map below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service. Published on 12/23/21 at 4:53 AM.

Winds are expected to be particularly strong in the Woodland Park, Walsenburg, and Trinidad areas.

Map Credit: National Weather Service, published December 22 at 5:21 PM.

On high elevation mountain peaks, even stronger winds are expected. According to OpenSummit, a reliable mountain-focused forecasting service in the OpenSnow family, gusts could hit 155 miles per hour in the early morning hours of Friday on West Spanish Peak, which is located in southern Colorado. Another mountain forecasting service, Mountain-Forecast.com, also calls for strong winds on West Spanish Peak during this period, accompanied by a little bit of snow. This service calls for 60 mile per hour winds tonight, with stronger gusts. Mountain-Forecast.com's extended forecast calls for even stronger winds on Sunday, with consistent winds around 80 miles per hour.

If in the impacted area, make sure to secure objects that may blow around.

While strong winds hammer southern Colorado and parts of the Front Range, 24-plus inches of snow are expected to fall in the mountains, likely to result in plenty of holiday travel chaos. Read more about that storm here.