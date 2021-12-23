ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

155 MPH gusts: "Damaging winds" expected to down power lines and trees in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Members of the Colorado Springs Utilities Catamount crew remove a fallen tree the crushed a car driving westbound on Uintah Street in Colorado Springs as wind gusts reached more than 100 mph in the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Just days after powerful winds scraped across Colorado's Front Range, flipping semi trucks, knocking out power, and resulting in a death, more strong winds are expected to hit.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of up to 80 miles per hour will hit from Thursday evening into Friday along the eastern mountains, I-25 corridor, and parts of the southeast plains. Consistent winds will be in the 30 to 45 mile per hour range during this period, stretching through the night.

The winds blasting the I-25 corridor are expected to be particularly problematic due to heavy travel that is expected around the holiday weekend. Travel for high profile vehicles will be difficult and loose objects will be blown around.

The National Weather Service is expecting tree damage, power outages, and blowing dust that will result in reduced visibility.

More than a million people could be impacted as these storms blow through. See where high wind warnings and alerts are currently active, as of Thursday morning, on the map below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service. Published on 12/23/21 at 4:53 AM.

Winds are expected to be particularly strong in the Woodland Park, Walsenburg, and Trinidad areas.

Map Credit: National Weather Service, published December 22 at 5:21 PM.

On high elevation mountain peaks, even stronger winds are expected. According to OpenSummit, a reliable mountain-focused forecasting service in the OpenSnow family, gusts could hit 155 miles per hour in the early morning hours of Friday on West Spanish Peak, which is located in southern Colorado. Another mountain forecasting service, Mountain-Forecast.com, also calls for strong winds on West Spanish Peak during this period, accompanied by a little bit of snow. This service calls for 60 mile per hour winds tonight, with stronger gusts. Mountain-Forecast.com's extended forecast calls for even stronger winds on Sunday, with consistent winds around 80 miles per hour.

If in the impacted area, make sure to secure objects that may blow around.

While strong winds hammer southern Colorado and parts of the Front Range, 24-plus inches of snow are expected to fall in the mountains, likely to result in plenty of holiday travel chaos. Read more about that storm here.

OutThere Colorado

Eisenhower Tunnel, Vail Pass to get hammered with snow as storm rolls through

Holiday weekend mountain travelers, be warned – big snow is about to hit Colorado's I-70, sure to slow down traffic and likely to cause major delays. An image published by the National Weather Service shows snow accumulation through Saturday of up to 17 inches expected on Vail Pass and up to 16 inches in the area of Eisenhower Tunnel – two areas that have proven problematic during heavy snowfall in the past. Those traveling in this corridor should closely watch the National Weather Service forecast and alerts and should be prepared for possible long delays and stranding.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Multimission aircraft to check Blodgett Peak fire for hot spots

The state's multimission aircraft is expected to fly over the Blodgett Peak fire burning northwest of Colorado Springs on Monday to check for hot spots. The fire, which has burned less than 1 acre, is on National Forest land. It wasn't sending up pockets of smoke Monday morning, but as the day warms some smoke could become visible, said Ralph Bellah, spokesman for the fire.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST INTENSIFIES: 48-plus inches of snow possible in some parts of Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, "significant mountain snow will make for difficult – if not impossible – travel through the mountains" over the next couple of days in Colorado. Newly published forecasting maps show significantly more snow landing in lower elevations of Colorado's mountainous region, more likely to impact travel. If the high-end forecast takes place, which is about a 10 percent chance, some limited high-elevation parts of the state could see more than 48 inches of snow through Saturday morning. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Blodgett Peak fire cause identified by officials

Christmas morning, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said an illegal abandoned campfire is the cause of the fire that has been burning on Blodgett Peak. The fire is 50% contained thanks in part to snow that fell Friday afternoon. Smoke and smoldering is still occasionally visible, officials say. Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward and call the Pikes Peak Forest Service at 719-636-1602.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

BE READY TO LEAVE: Pre-evacuation notice issued as fire burns on Colorado peak

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a wildland fire on Blodgett Peak that was first reported at around 5 AM this morning. CSFD reported that the fire was still under an acre in size at 8 AM, though they later issued a pre-evacuation order for a small area at 10:40 AM. The pre-evacuation area includes the space west of Woodman Road off of Blodgett Drive.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

