Driver without major injury after big rig falls from overpass in Lafayette

The rainy weather in the Bay Area has caused an uptick in chaos on the roadways on Thursday, resulting in a big rig plunging from a freeway overpass in Lafayette, according to the California Highway Patrol's Contra Costa County department.

The truck was driving along Highway 24 early Thursday morning when it was struck by another driver. At about 3 a.m., the truck then spiraled off an overpass, falling 25 feet.

The truck landed on Pleasant Hill Road in Lafayette . The driver of the big rig escaped without major injuries.

The CHP is investigating whether the big rig drove off the overpass, skidded, or by some other means.

Although an Audi was reported at the scene of the collision, "We are unsure if the Audi was involved," said CHP Contra Costa Public Information Officer Adam Lane.

But the incident is being treated as a hit and run .

The driver was about to stand up and walk after the incident, according to reporting by KTVU . He was driving from Oakland to Oakley "when he was struck from behind and lost control," the station reported.

The rig was damaged in the fall, spilling almost 100 gallons of fuel, which is being handled by hazmat teams, the station reported.