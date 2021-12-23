ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC updates COVID-19 protocols, roster minimums for hoops season

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The SEC is updating their COVID-19 protocols as the season unfolds into conference play this week. As the delta and omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus surge across the country, the Southeastern Conference is putting in place new guidelines for rescheduling or declaring games ‘no contest.’

The new guidelines include a new roster minimum of seven healthy players to continue play.

“As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to evaluate our policies and procedures related to COVID-19 based on the most current information,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August and this updated approach is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition.”

SEC implementing new COVID rescheduling, cancelation policy

“An SEC men’s or women’s basketball team will be required to play if it has at least seven (7) scholarship student-athletes and one (1) countable coaching staff member available to participate. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the seven players and/or one countable coach, if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

“In addition, if the institution believes there are other compelling circumstances that warrant delay, the institution may request postponement of the contest. The institution shall be required to present the reasons it believes the game should be postponed, including all relevant data (specifying the total number of players not available to participate due to isolation, quarantine and injury) to the Conference office as soon as practicable in advance of the contest. The final determination to postpone a contest shall be made by the Commissioner, or his/her designee.

“If a contest is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule the game. If a contest cannot be rescheduled, the Commissioner shall cancel the contest and it will be recorded as a no contest.

“Per NCAA Playing Rule 2, Section 1, Art. 1, a minimum of two game officials must be available in order to conduct a contest. If less than two officials are available, the game will be postponed in accordance with the policies above.”

The SEC is planning to review the COVID policies for other sports as well, as needed. The ACC updated its policy for cancelations on Wednesday.

#Covid#Basketball#Hoops#College Football#Sec#Omicron
On3.com

