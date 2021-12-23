ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State women's volleyball coach Russ Rose announces retirement

By Nate Bauer about 20 hours
Penn State women's volleyball coach Russ Rose has retired after 43 years with the program. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State women’s volleyball head coach Russ Rose is calling it a career in coaching.

And a magnificent one it was.

Announced Thursday morning via Penn State press release, the veteran leader of 43 yards will retire from position as women’s volleyball head coach. He’ll transition into an advisory role in the Nittany Lion athletic department, leaving the program in the hands of interim head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

“While I have decided to step into retirement, it has been my pleasure to serve as the head coach of the Penn State women’s volleyball program over the last 43 seasons,” Rose said via press release. “My time here has provided my family and I many memories and relationships that we will carry with us. I would like to thank the many players, managers, and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to Penn State’s administration over the years, from the President’s Office to the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and multiple athletic directors and senior woman administrators who have been responsible for our program and allowed our many players over the last 43 years the opportunity to reach for the stars, both on the court and in the classroom. Also, I cannot say enough about the support of the community and the Booster Club, who have been a true blessing. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the program.”

The future will be one in which replicating Rose’s success will be hard to do.

During his lengthy career, Rose built the program into one of the nation’s best. Along the way, Rose led Penn State to:

– Seven NCAA national championships in 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2014.

– 25 conference championships both in the Big Ten (17) and Atlantic 10 (8).

– 1,300 wins against just 229 losses, most all-time for winning in NCAA Division I and seventh with a winning percentage of 85.3.

– Ten total championship match appearances and 13 overall semifinal spots.

– A total of 41 NCAA Tournament appearances, which represents every one, ever, dating back to the first held in 1981.

Marking the appreciation of the Penn State athletic department and institution as a whole, athletic director Sandy Barbour offered a lengthy statement to commemorate Rose’s retirement.

“It’s difficult to appropriately capture our appreciation for Russ Rose and his service to our students, Penn State, and our women’s volleyball program. We send our heartfelt congratulations to Russ Rose on a phenomenal career at Penn State, and decades of tremendous impact on students, staff, and community,” said Barbour said. “He has been a mainstay of our community for more than four decades and will long be remembered for raising the profile of women’s volleyball, not just at Penn State but nationally. His legacy will live on through the hundreds of student-athletes who recount what a positive influence he has been on their lives, long after graduation. The all-time winningest coach in NCAA history, Russ was the architect of one of the most successful dynasties in college sports, leading his team to seven NCAA Championships, including four consecutive NCAA Championships, and 109-straight wins from 2007-10.

“Russ’ student-athletes have consistently been the epitome of the term, succeeding in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. He truly prepared his student-athletes for a lifetime of impact during his time in the Blue & White. We also want to recognize Russ’ wife, Lori, and the entire Rose family, who played a huge role in the success of Penn State women’s volleyball during Russ’ career. We know we will continue to see Russ and the Rose family in Rec Hall for years to come. There will be a time in the near year where we will properly celebrate Russ’ many accomplishments, but for now, we want to say congratulations and thank you!”

Winning 109 consecutive matches between 2007-2010, Rose exits holding the second-longest winning streak in the sport’s history.

Update: Dec. 23 – 8 p.m. – Thursday evening, Penn State football head coach James Franklin offered his perspective on Rose’s departure from the profession.

Releasing a statement via Twitter, Franklin credited Rose for “his ability to brilliantly intersect life & sport as a teacher for countless young women.”

Read Franklin’s full statement below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

On3.com

