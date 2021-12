We live in some of the most dangerous places in the country for COVID. Wallet Hub's latest report on the safest states during COVID has put Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana all at the bottom. The website looks at five metrics to determine where COVID is the biggest threat: rate of transmission, # of positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates. They use those numbers to rank all 50 states and the District of Columbia and Indiana was dead last. Kentucky was next ranked 50th overall and Ohio comes in at 47.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO