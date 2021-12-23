Former Heisman winner Ricky Williams launches 'Highsman' cannabis brand

Rick Kern/WireImage

Heisman Trophy winner running back Ricky Williams is staking his claim into a brand new market. Earlier this year, Williams launched his own cannabis brand — Highsman.

The charismatic Williams is attempting to change the narrative surrounding cannabis. In addition to cannabis products, Highsman also will feature apparel and accessories. Everything from clothing to rolling trays and water bottles will be available.

In a press release, Williams stated that it’s time to change the reputation that follows cannabis.

“It is time we change the way we talk about cannabis,” stated founder Ricky Williams. “Highsman is about an appreciation for greatness. There is a passionate and dedicated team behind the brand, and together we want to help all people inspire greatness in themselves.”

Of course, the brandname is a spinoff of the Heisman Trophy — an award Williams won while setting the field on fire at Texas in 1998. Additionally, the products Highsman will be selling are also football themed. Different strains have already been nicknamed “Pregame,” “Halftime” and “Postgame.”

In the NFL, Williams’ affinity for the product was highly publicized. The former Texas Longhorns star was suspended five times at the professional level — even missing an entire season twice. However, the NFL has reversed it’s course of cannabis in the years since, ending suspensions for positive cannabis tests earlier in 2021.

Ricky Williams made history on the football field, winning the Heisman and inspiring a generation. Now, he’s hoping to change the game off the field with his new brand in Highsman.

Williams: ‘Part of what I found was a passion not only for cannabis but for plant medicine and for healing.’

Earlier this year, Ricky Williams joined Yahoo Sports’ The Rush, where he spoke about his history with cannabis.

“It’s a beautiful story because at one point in my career the thing that I was most ashamed of, that I thought my life would be over if the public found out that I smoked. OK? And it happened. And then when it happened, I realized, OK. I’m still alive. My life hasn’t ended,” Williams told Jared Quay on The Rush. “That was back in 2004 when I walked away from the NFL, and, you know, the story that the media was telling that I was the biggest pothead or the biggest underachiever, that I was throwing my life away. And I thought about it, and I said, you know, actually, that’s not my story.

“So, I left the NFL and I just started traveling and really looking for myself. And part of what I found was a passion not only for cannabis but for plant medicine and for healing.”

Continuing, Williams elaborated on his brand, and what makes him happy.

“I think the messages that were sent from culture is happiness is found in relationships and money and all that stuff. And the truth is it’s not. I think happiness is finding who you are and what you’re here to do, and then doing it,” stated Williams. “So we’re on a line right now. Highsman.com.

“That’s H-I-G-H-S-M-A-N. When I tell people, it’s not about a trophy, it’s about being high.”

Ricky Williams was a phenomenal running back. Now, he’s using his passion and charisma to further his new venture.