Cameron University and Cameron Campus Ministry will present Princess Sarah Culberson as the keynote speaker for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance. Culberson, an American-born princess of the Mende people of Sierra Leone, will present “Building Community: Lessons from Our Past and Present that Shape Our Future.” This virtual event, with two separate sessions, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, via Zoom. There is no charge to participate. To register for a Zoom link, go to https://www.cameron.edu/MLK.

LAWTON, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO