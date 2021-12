For over 25 years, the King of Fighters franchise has delivered some of the best 2D fighting action on the market – and set the standard for team-based battles as well. One of its best classic entries is KOF ’98 – which has a killer roster and has been released many times over the years to various platforms. The ultimate match version features the tightest gameplay and is still getting updates on PC – including a brand-new update for the Steam version. This incarnation features rollback netcode to ensure smoother online playback alongside new quality of life features outside of fighting.

